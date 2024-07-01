Final details of huge 2023 trade results as massive disaster for Warriors

I’m sick. The Warriors just waived Chris Paul aka got nothing in return, so they essentially refused an Andrew Wiggins for Zach Lavine trade. 2 years ago Lavine AVG 25ppg 48.5/38.5/85. He was hurt this past year but why not try something, anything. I said what I said. #dubnation https://t.co/V5OiRF2gS5