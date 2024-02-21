5 Contracts Golden State Warriors must shed during the offseason
These Warriors may be looking for a new home this summer.
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors are not afraid to spend to chase a championship. They have the largest payroll in the NBA and have not been deterred by the repeater tax. That could finally change this summer. Stephen Curry is still elite, but the Dubs have disappointed. They are 27-26 at the All-Star break and clinging to the final Play-In Tournament berth. Unless Golden State makes a deep playoff run, their roster could look extremely different to open the 2024-25 campaign.
Owner Joe Lacob noted the Warriors would prefer to get out of the tax (subscription required) next season. They want to avoid the repeater penalties and dodge some of the harsher roster-building restrictions of the second tax apron. Golden State has $141 million on their books for nine players next season with the tax line projected to be at $171.3 million.
The Warriors have several tough decisions to make if they plan on sticking with his plan. Multiple talented players will be shipped out, and these five contracts are the most likely to be moved this offseason to rebuild their roster.
5. Kevon Looney
Loon has stuck in the rotation this season, but his playing time and production are down. The 6’9 big man has three championship rings and played a key postseason role in two of those titles. He worked his way into a strong rebounder and roll man. Head coach Steve Kerr has praised his leadership and impact in the locker room too.
Looney has played just 10.8 minutes per game over the last 13 contests. Can the Dubs afford to pay him $8 million next season if he is not getting more run? Only $3 million of his contract is guaranteed, so the Warriors have a decision to make before the moratorium even begins. Golden State may try to trade the 28-year-old big man to get his deal completely off their books.
Kevon Looney’s play has taken a step back this season, and it is time for the franchise to move on. The Golden State Warriors must trim their payroll and can get a third-string center on a veteran minimum contract and save around $6 million.