7 Former Golden State Warriors the team can re-sign this summer
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors must make moves to keep their dynasty alive. They missed the playoffs with five of their top seven in minutes played appearing in more than 70 games. Golden State needs an influx of talent and will not be shy about exploring the trade market to find upgrades around their stars.
The Dubs have key decisions to make on their talent. Klay Thompson is headed toward free agency. He must take a pay cut, but Thompson may choose to take the biggest deal on the open market. Golden State also has a decision on what to do with Chris Paul and may try to trim their payroll. The Warriors may look significantly different if they can complete their perfect offseason.
Playing with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green takes time and experience. Their core has a strong chemistry and knows where the others are at all times. Fitting into their system is not easy, so the Dubs may try to bring back some familiar faces in free agency.
7. Damian Jones
The Warriors' first-round pick in 2016 barely played for the franchise. Jones appeared in just 49 games and got 584 minutes of action in three seasons. For reference, Curry played 2,421 minutes this year. Golden State won two championships and there was no playing time available for the young big man.
In the summer of 2019, they traded Jones and a second-round draft pick to Atlanta for Omari Spellman. Things did not go as planned for either side. Jones played just one season with the Hawks and has been on six different teams in five years. Spellman lasted one year in Golden State and has not played in the NBA since.
Jones has struggled to find a consistent role and hopes to land a minimum contract this summer. The 28-year-old is in his prime, but teams cannot expect much. He is a reserve big man with flaws.
Golden State needs help at the five, but Damian Jones just cannot offer enough on-court production to make it worthwhile. He is far from the only former Warrior the team can target.