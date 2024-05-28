Predicting the Warriors' perfect starting lineup after ideal offseason
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors are facing plenty of uncertainty this offseason. Despite winning 46 regular season games, the Dubs missed the playoffs and have Klay Thompson headed for free agency. They have won four titles since 2015, but the dynasty may finally be coming to an end.
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are locked in, but how do the Warriors build around them? There has been talk of cutting spending with the new second tax apron arriving. Golden State will push for trades if they believe they can make one last run in the crowded Western Conference.
There is work to do. The franchise needs its young talent to continue improving as they add pieces. Golden State has a massive hole, and it becomes two if Thompson departs in free agency. Expect the Warriors to be aggressive, and here is a look at their starting five after the perfect summer.
PG: Stephen Curry
The 36-year-old point guard remains elite. In 2024, he averaged 26.4 points, 5.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.8 3-pointers made per game. He was named to the All-Star and All-NBA teams for the tenth time. Curry won Clutch Player of the Year, and teams try to get the ball out of his hands whenever possible.
Curry is under contract for two more years. Both sides hope to make him a lifetime Warrior. Expect Golden State to add more talent around him this summer. He will keep shooting the lights out, but the Dubs need another key piece or two if they want to return to contention.
Fans biggest question is what the Warriors do next to Stephen Curry. They have been unable to work out an extension with Klay Thompson, who will be an unrestricted free agent. Do they let a key piece of their dynasty walk? How do the Dubs replace him if he does? It won’t be easy.