5 former Warriors who would’ve turned Golden State into contenders this season
The Warriors miss these former players amid their struggles this season.
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors had dreams of contending for a championship this season, but the franchise is scratching for the final Play-In Tournament berth as the postseason nears. Several players have disappointed and massive changes may be on the horizon as the Dubs attempt to cut their spending. Is this the end of their dynasty?
Stephen Curry is locked in for two more years and is not going anywhere. Draymond Green signed a four-year extension in 2023, but the roster beyond that is uncertain. Klay Thompson is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and there has been no extension. Jonathan Kuminga has locked himself in as part of their core, but the Warriors front office may be forced to explore some unpopular trades.
They yearn to contend for championships. Four titles in a decade will have that impact, and these former players would put them back in the race in 2024. There is no way Golden State could have kept some of them, but fans should never rule out an NBA reunion.
5. Harrison Barnes
Golden State needs some size and scoring punch on their current roster. They drafted Barnes with the seventh overall pick in 2012, and he was part of their first championship before the Warriors let him walk in free agency in 2016. The Mavericks came in with a massive offer, and the Dubs wanted more playing time for Andre Iguodala. All worked out as they won three more championships as HB blossomed with more shots.
Barnes was headed toward free agency last summer before the Kings swooped in with a three-year $54 million extension to keep him in Sacramento. The 6’8 forward has seen his role decrease a bit this season, but he is still averaging 12.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in 29.3 minutes per game while shooting 39.9 percent from 3-point range.
Barnes and Kuminga are both listed at 6’8. The Warriors only have three players taller on their roster and nobody larger than 6’10. They are small and would love to have Barnes’ size, floor spacing, and versatility. Bringing him back would not have been easy, but they could use his skill set.