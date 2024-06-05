7 Free agents the Golden State Warriors should avoid at all costs
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors face plenty of uncertainty this offseason. They missed the playoffs in the loaded Western Conference, and Klay Thompson is headed for free agency. If the Dubs plan on getting back into contention, they must upgrade their roster this offseason. It likely means trading Chris Paul and figuring out a workable deal with Klay.
Golden State has significant spending concerns. They will likely be over the NBA’s new second tax apron if they bring Thompson back. Owner Joe Lacob talked about the team cutting payroll, but that will keep them from contending. The Dubs must pick a lane and build their roster accordingly. If they want to keep winning with Stephen Curry at the helm, work must be done.
The Warriors need more talent. They could look for former options or search exclusively for discounts. No matter what deal, Golden State should not sign these soon-to-be available options.
7. Patrick Beverley
Pat Bev will again be an unrestricted free agent this summer after finishing the season with the Bucks. The 35-year-old has bounced around the league playing for six different franchises in the last four years. It is not hard to see why. Beverley is known for his defense and energy, but the impact has dropped as he ages.
The Warriors have Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski. They do not need an undersized guard to replace Chris Paul if he departs this summer. Beverley is declining, and there is no need to add him to their veteran core. Several factors prevent him from working in Golden State, including the presence of Draymond Green as the team’s emotional leader.
Patrick Beverley should be a hard pass for the Golden State Warriors this summer, but he is far from the only free agent. The list includes a young big man with intriguing potential.