Kyle Anderson may be the new version of this Warriors legend
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors shook things up after missing the playoffs last season. Klay Thompson left for Dallas, and the Dubs focused on depth to replace him. Kyle Anderson, De’Anthony Melton, and Buddy Hield all figure to factor into the rotation. It could make head coach Steve Kerr’s job problematic, but Golden State must use that edge.
Stephen Curry still leads the charge with Draymond Green as his running mate. The Warriors need someone to step up as their number two scorer and have several questions entering a crossroads season. It may be time to move on from some key pieces of their title rosters as the franchise enters a new era.
Anderson is a quality role player with a versatile skill set. Warriors’ fans will quickly fall in love with his game, and the 6’9 forward could quickly become the new version of a Golden State legend.
Kyle Anderson may be the Warriors new Andre Iguodala
Iguodala was an All-Star before coming to the Bay Area, but he settled in as a sixth man for the Warriors. He was a Swiss Army knife capable of making plays, defending multiple positions, and finding ways to shine when needed most. Golden State even brought him back in 2021 as a veteran leader. Iggy played a key role in four championships and became a franchise legend.
Anderson shares several similar traits. He averaged 4.2 assists in just 22.6 minutes per game for the Timberwolves last season. The Dubs need playmaking, and Slo Mo will certainly provide some. He can guard multiple positions at 6’9 and plays stout defense. Anderson won’t be the Warriors’ primary defender, but his versatility should allow him to thrive in multiple lineups.
To further highlight their similarities, Iguodala produced a career 0.122 win shares per 48 minutes, and Anderson’s currently sits at 0.123. Both players came to the Warriors in their age-30 season.
Iggy had been to the playoffs six times before joining the Warriors and had won just one series. Anderson helped Minnesota reach the conference finals last season and has seven playoff appearances.
Can Kyle Anderson become a key piece of the Warriors’ motion offense? Time will tell. He has a high basketball IQ and has already found success with three different franchises. Earning minutes won’t be easy given the Dubs’ depth, but Anderson’s versatility will help him snag a role. Golden State signed him for three years this offseason and it could be the start of a long run as a crucial role player in the Bay Area.
The 31-year-old should provide a veteran presence and some leadership too.
The Golden State Warriors want to be in contention during Curry’s twilight, and role players like Kyle Anderson are necessary pieces. Fit will matter, but this could be a game-changing signing that nobody is discussing. Versatile playmaking forwards have thrived in the Bay Area. Can Slo Mo be the next? He won’t win four championships like Andre Iguodala, but he could make a significant impact on the franchise. That is all the Dubs can ask.