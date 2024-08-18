Ranking all Golden State Warriors players into six trade value categories
Best young asset - Brandin Podziemski
After an impressive first year that saw him earn All-Rookie First Team honors, Brandin Podziemski's trade value appears to have only risen this offseason. The Warriors proved unwilling to give up the 21-year-old in a potential trade for Lauri Markkanen, believing they have a future All-Star on their hands who is set for an even bigger role next season.
Podziemski is clearly Golden State's best young asset right now, and arguably their second-best asset overall only behind Curry. That doesn't mean he's untouchable by any means, but it's clearly going to have to take a perennial All-Star level player that's another tier above Markkanen.
Only moved for a superstar - Jonathan Kuminga
Jonathan Kuminga may be ahead of Podziemski for the title of the Warriors best young player, yet his contractual situation means there's a disparity in the pair's value across the league, defined by Utah's reported preference in Podziemski during trade discussions.
Whereas last year's 19th overall pick is contracted for another three years at less than $13 million in total, Kuminga is extension eligible this offseason where he is reportedly after a full max rookie extension worth $224 million over five years.
Kuminga's contractual uncertainty does create risk for Golden State, but that doesn't mean they're going to ship him out for anything less than a superstar in return. The former seventh overall pick remains one of the franchise's most valuable assets, with the hope that he continues his development into the team's second-best player next season.