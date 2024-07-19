Trade value of Warriors forward surprisingly low amid extension eligibility
After a breakout second half of last season where he averaged nearly 19 points on over 54% shooting, most would envisage that Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is a wanted man across the league.
Kuminga had put himself in the discussion of the league's Most Improved Player award, and began to fulfil some of the All-Star level potential he still possesses, yet his looming contract extension remains a huge factor not only for the Warriors but also rival teams.
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has been labelled as not a great trade asset given the asking price on his contract extension
The 21-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie deal making $7.6 million, with that expected to skyrocket on Kuminga's next contract starting in 2025-26. As the talented forward's name continues to draw speculation in trade discussions, it appears his contractual situation may be a major sticking point.
According to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami on the latest episode of the Warriors Plus Minus podcast, the L.A. Clippers were hesitant on Kuminga being involved in a deal for Paul George when that was a possibility prior to free agency last month.
"The Clippers were weary of Kuminga even entering the conversation because of what that ask was going to be…I had heard that Kuminga wasn’t a great trade asset around the league because of that money."- Tim Kawakami
When colleague Anthony Slater suggested that Golden State could try and secure Kuminga on a four-year, $130-140 million contract, Kawakami responded by stating, "I think the ask is higher than that."
There's conjecture on whether the franchise were willing to include Kuminga in a trade for George, with Kawakami acknowledging that the 9x All-Star wanted to play with the rising star in Golden State next season.
Now the attention has turned to Lauri Markkanen, but the Utah Jazz reportedly want Brandin Podziemski rather than Kuminga in a deal according to The Athletic's Shams Charania earlier in the week.
Whereas Kuminga's trade value is seemingly decreasing because of what his next contract may look like, Podziemski's is soaring because he has three years left on his rookie deal at less than $13 million total. He's already a solid rotation player capable of playing 25-30 minutes per game, with increasing optimism on the 21-year-old's potential to become an All-Star in the future.
ESPN's Zach Lowe suggested earlier in the week that more could be known on a potential Kuminga extension by the end of the month, though that could be dependent on the Markkanen situation even if the former seventh overall pick isn't involved in a trade.