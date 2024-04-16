Veteran forward could still join Warriors' teammate in iconic USA Olympic Squad
Golden State Warriors' superstar Stephen Curry is set to make his Olympic debut as part of a star-studded Team USA squad to head to Paris in late July.
As first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania on Monday, Team USA have announced 11 of what's expected to be a 12-man roster headed by Curry and fellow veteran superstar LeBron James.
Stephen Curry has four NBA championships and two league MVP's with the Golden State Warriors since the last time he represented Team USA
It will be the first time in a decade that Curry has represented the national team, having last donned a USA uniform at the 2014 World Cup in Spain. Whereas James is set to compete in his fourth Olympics, it will be the first for the 36-year-old Curry who previously turned down opportunities after a plethora of deep playoff runs with the Warriors over the past decade.
The two-time MVP could get a larger break and more preparation time this offseason, with Golden State needing to win back-to-back road Play-In games to move through to the Western Conference playoffs.
Curry is the only Warrior on the 11-man roster -- the Los Angeles Lakers have a pair of players with James and Anthony Davis, as do the Phoenix Suns (Devin Booker and Kevin Durant) and the Boston Celtics (Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday).
Golden State forward Draymond Green has been a part of the last two Olympic squads, yet his chance for a third-straight Gold Medal was seemingly ruled out after his pair of suspensions during the first half of this NBA season.
The 34-year-old said he was hurt by Grant Hill's (USA Basketball Executive Director) comments regarding Green's eligibility, but reiterated that he'd be ready to go should he receive a call at any point in the coming months.
Given there remains a roster spot open, Green could still be a late inclusion to a squad that will enter as heavy favorites for the Gold Medal. Given the four-time All-Star's history with Team USA, his notable relationships with Curry and James, and Steve Kerr's presence as head coach, one wouldn't be surprised if Green still finds his way onto the plane headed for Paris.