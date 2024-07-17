Golden State Warriors latest signing leaves some uncertainty on young center
The Golden State Warriors have reportedly made their latest signing on Tuesday, agreeing to terms on a deal with unrestricted free agent Daeqwon Plowden after some impressive form with the team in Summer League.
Plowden has signed a two-way contract with the Warriors according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 25-year-old has previously spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Orlando Magic and the Oklahoma City Thunder's Summer League team last year, but has yet to appear in an NBA game.
The Golden State Warriors decision to sign Daeqwon Plowden leaves some uncertainty on the franchise's plans for Quinten Post
The 6'6" wing has averaged 16.6 points on 53.7% shooting from the floor and 48.1% from three-point range in five Summer League games, helping Golden State to a perfect 5-0 record since the start of the California Classic.
Plowden's signing came after it was presumed that recently drafted big man Quinten Post would take the final two-way roster spot, leaving some uncertainty on the Warriors plans for the 52nd overall pick.
Golden State currently have Plowden alongside guards Reece Beekman and Pat Spencer as two-way contracted players, with the latter two having missed the past few Summer League games due to injury.
The Warriors currently have one main roster spot available, yet their place just below the first tax apron leaves them financially limited in being able to sign Post or any other player to that spot. They could waive the non-guaranteed deals of Lindy Waters III or Gui Santos to create room, yet that appears an unlikely outcome.
The more likely scenario is that Golden State waive either Spencer or Beekman, opening up one of the two-way slots for Post. That looks increasingly probable when you consider all three of the current two-way players are guards standing 6'6" or below, while Post is the only player around the team taller than 6'9".
The seven-foot center has also been injured to start Summer League, but there's optimism that Post could return from a minor foot injury for the Warriors final two games starting against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.