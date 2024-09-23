Warriors training camp roster takes another twist with undrafted forward waived
Just days ago the Golden State Warriors roster appeared to sit at 22 -- one more than the full 21-man allocation for training camp and preseason. But not only has the franchise since waived one player, they've now waived three to add a fresh twist to what could materialize over the coming days.
The latest player reportedly waived is forward Donta Scott, according to Keith Smith of Spotrac on Sunday. It comes after forward Javan Johnson and guard Yuri Collins were waived on Friday, with the Warriors roster now back to 19 a week out from training camp in Hawaii starting October 1.
The Warriors may be preparing to provide a veteran player or two a training camp opportunity
After averaging 11.2 points and 4.7 rebounds on 40.7% shooting from the floor and 33.5% from three-point range in his final season at Maryland, Scott went undrafted in June before joining the Warriors for Summer League. The 23-year-old averaged 17.2 minutes across five appearances in Las Vegas, posting 5.6 points and 3.6 rebounds on underwhelming 36/13/67 shooting splits.
It's no surprise that all three of Johnson, Collins and now Scott have been waived -- their exhibit 10 deals were always viewed as simply a means to have them on the Santa Cruz roster given the $75,000 incentive within the contracts.
However, it's the timing that makes this all the more interesting, with perhaps a slight surprise that none of the trio actually made it to training camp. It means that even accounting for Golden State's latest exhibit 10 signing in Blake Hinson, they still have two spots available to fill before training camp starts.
The roster currently consists of 14 players on the main roster, three two-way contracted players, and Hinson and Jackson Rowe on E-10 contracts. 52nd overall pick Quinten Post could be pencilled in for one of the two spots, but that still leaves an opening potentially for a veteran player who could push for a main roster spot.
The Warriors are known to have held workouts with wings Troy Brown Jr. and Justin Holiday recently, while former top 10 pick Kevin Knox II continues to be mentioned after playing for Golden State in Summer League.
An impressive training camp and preseason from one of those three (or any other veteran player) could force the front office's hand into waiving the non-guaranteed contracts of Lindy Waters III or Gui Santos.
While the training camp roster continues to take twists and turns over the past 10 days, we should get a final and complete roster announcement from the Warriors in the next few days.