Potential Warriors free agent target could quickly be playing his way off the market

As the regular season winds down and we approach the Play-In Tournament, the Golden State Warriors must begin preparing for offseason. Yet again, they have their work cut out for them.

Although they won't have to deal with another Jonathan Kuminga situation, they have a plethora of needs to fill and are still financially limited. If Draymond Green picks up his player option, the trio of him, Butler, and Curry will be slated to make a total of roughly $135 million in 2026-27.

If the Warriors want to stay under the first apron, that leaves them with around $35 million to spend on filling out their roster (assuming De'Anthony Melton and Al Horford both decline their player options). This lack of flexibility will make bringing back both Kristaps Porzingis and Melton a nearly impossible affair, let alone replenishing their depth for a shot at contention next season.

But Golden State still has serious rotational needs. Someone like Kevin Huerter of the Detroit Pistons, therefore, could be an emerging option in free agency. He's an archetype the Warriors should seriously look at if he or a player like him ultimately hits the open market.

But if Huerter can replicate his recent performances in the playoffs for Detroit, Golden State would have very little chance of nabbing him this offseason.

Kevin Huerter could be a sneaky Warriors target

Golden State, no matter the cost, needs to iron out their rotation for next season. Thy must furnish Steve Kerr with the tools and reliable players he needs to raise the floor of the roster.

Huerter hasn't had the best season offensively between Detroit and Chicago. Across 63 games, he's averaging 10 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while knocking down just 29.8% of his attempts from beyond the arc.

But if you take a look at his historical reliability, he is certainly the type of player the Warriors might need. When his form is right, he can be a lights-out shooter in a limited role. He also has the defensive upside to slot relatively seamlessly into the Warriors' existing structure, having posted an estimated defensive plus-minus in the 78th percentile of all NBA players this season per Dunks & Threes.

With Moses Moody out until at least the middle of next season, Huerter could be the perfect rotational piece to add this offseason. He can be productive enough to take on some of Moody's production but is also versatile enough to take a step back upon Moody's return.

If the Pistons decide they're more comfortable seeking shooting on the open market, he should be acquirable for something close to the taxpayer mid-level exception.

A deep Pistons playoff run could make the whole thing irrelevant

Detroit's move for Huerter at the deadline was widely regarded as underwhelming. Considering their need for perimeter shooting and their status as championship contenders, many expected them to make a bigger splash.

Things got worse when Huerter struggled tremendously over his first set of games with the team, ultimately falling out of the rotation almost entirely for a brief stretch in March.

With the playoffs approaching, however, Huerter has found his stride. Over his past five games, he's averaging 13 points while knocking down 50% of his field-goal attempts and 36% of his attempts from 3-point range.

This renewed opportunity has partly been a result of the absence of Cade Cunningham. As of now, there's no guarantee that Huerter even earns a consistent spot in the playoff rotation. But he's getting hot at the right time, and he could soon play a major postseason role for a team that's in desperate need of shooting.

In spite of lingering Jalen Duren extension talks, Detroit should have enough money this offseason to bring back whoever they think will help cement their rotation. If Huerter plays a major role in a deep playoff run, the Warriors can likely kiss any chance they ever had at signing him goodbye.

Given the limited free agent options in Golden State's price range, that would be a disappointing development.