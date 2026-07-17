Seth Curry's disappointing Warriors tenure shouldn't mean the end of his NBA career

For the Golden State Warriors, almost nothing in 2025-26 went according to plan.

Most notably, they lost both Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody to season-ending injuries that will keep both players out until at least the middle of 2026-27. There's been no indication whether Moody will be able to play at all. Stephen Curry missed significant time with recurring knee inflammation. Al Horford played in just 45 games, and De'Anthony Melton didn't look fully healthy until a brief stretch after the All-Star Break.

Now, Golden State must take stock this offseason. With four roster spots remaining and both Draymond Green's contract and the LeBron James saga up in the air, it will be a while until anything is fully resolved. But when it comes to filling out their roster, they need to get the right mix of impactful and available contributors.

That, frankly, shouldn't include Seth Curry— whose Warrior tenure was among the many disappointments of last season. But Seth still has major upside as a rotational perimeter shooter, and he should be able to find a new home this offseason.

Seth Curry will likely need to look for a new home this offseason— there should be a spot for him somewhere

Adding Seth Curry last offseason was never the highest-upside move in the first place. He hadn't really taken on major rotational minutes since 2022-23 with the Brooklyn Nets. But the Warriors needed additional 3-point shooting, and he presented that. Since 2021-22, he's shot 41.8% from beyond the arc on an average of 3.7 attempts per game.

Things were never meant to be in Golden State, though. Curry dealt with sciatic nerve irritation at the start of the season, and a lower body injury in March limited him to just 10 appearances in a Warriors uniform.

Seth indicated his interest in rejoining the Warriors in a podcast appearance with NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole earlier this week. But especially if they ultimately land a superstar in James, Golden State can't afford another nostalgia play. That roster spot needs to be claimed by someone with more consistent availability and upside.

But even if a Warriors reunion isn't truly in play, there will be teams in need of Curry's services.

The Miami Heat have three open roster spots remaining, and they will need to surround the newly-acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo with as much shooting as possible. The Sacramento Kings have two open roster spots and may be looking to add veteran leadership to their existing rebuild in the short-term. The Detroit Pistons will also need to make a move at some point to clear up a roster spot for restricted free agent Jalen Duren, which could open up a need for an additional 3-point shooter in its aftermath.

Perhaps the 'little brother' will choose to retire after an injury-riddled season. But as long as he's interested in pushing forward, there should be a team willing to take a swing this offseason.