Shock injury news proves Warriors youngster is headed for true breakout season

After already undergoing a wrist procedure in recent weeks, the Golden State Warriors have announced that Brandin Podziemski has gone under the knife for a second offseason surgery.

The Warriors revealed on Wednesday that Podziemski had underwent succesful surgery on a core muscle injury, having initially dealt with the issue in late December which subsequently saw him miss the next 12 games.

A healthy Brandin Podziemski could be set for a third-year breakout

Podziemski returned from the initial injury in impressive fashion by late January, overcoming a disastrous start to his second year in the process. Following the 12-game absence, the young guard scored in double figures for five-straight games, before posting a career-high 29 points, six rebounds and four assists in a February 4 game against the Utah Jazz.

The 22-year-old continued to make strides toward the end of the regular season, scoring 22 points in four of the last nine games including a notable 28-point, eight-rebound, six-assist display on 8-of-10 3-point shooting against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski underwent successful surgery yesterday to repair a core muscle injury. He is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of training camp. Podziemski previously underwent successful left wrist debridement surgery on May 27. pic.twitter.com/9pRHYI4uzr — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) June 12, 2025

From the time he returned from the core injury on January 23 to the end of the regular season, Podziemski averaged 14.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists on an efficient 46.9% from the floor and 41.2% from 3-point range (six attempts per game).

Now imagine what he could have done had the core injury not lingered to a point where he's now required surgery? Not to mention he also clearly dealt with a wrist injury that's since required surgery too.

Podziemski's shooting numbers did fall off during the playoffs, but he still produced 26 and 28-point performances to prove the sort of future potential that's made the former 19th overall pick near untouchable in previous trade talks.

Having taken another leap over the last six months, it's easy to envisage Podziemski developing to a new level next season once fully healthy and without the ailments that have since caused recent surgery.

Given the increased firepower and competitiveness in the Western Conference, part of Golden State's improvement will need to come from a third-year breakout from Podziemski in order to make another playoff appearance.

That will only become more important if the Warriors lose fellow youngster Jonathan Kuminga in a sign-and-trade in the coming weeks, though signs are currently pointing to the young forward remaining in the Bay on a new contract as a restricted free agent.

Another young Warrior player has also joined Podziemski in undergoing offseason surgery, with the franchise announcing in late May that Moses Moody had the Ulnar Collateral Lingament (UCL) repaired in his right thumb.