The Golden State Warriors simply aren't the same team without Stephen Curry in the fold. That's the reality that Steve Kerr and the rest of the coaching staff have been forced to reckon with as the team has gone 2-5 in his absence.

To his credit, Kerr has been willing to make adjustments over the past few games. He's given Draymond Green a true big to start with in Charles Bassey, and he's tested out different starting lineup combinations to try to get the offense going more consistently. It's not his fault that this team is built purely around the gravity of Curry, nor is it his fault that very few of the role players have been able to scale up their games in the absence of Golden State's superstar.

But a veteran coach needs to be able to keep a team afloat through a rough stretch such as this one, and in that light, the Warriors' continued inability to get going on either end of the court at the start of games is inexcusable. Last night against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Warriors came out seemingly unprepared and flat on both offense and defense, falling behind by double digits almost as soon as the game started and trailing by 26 points by the end of the first quarter.

Although they managed to find their rhythm in the second quarter and beyond, the Warriors ultimately weren't able to claw back into the game. And the responsibility for that, at least partially, needs to fall on Kerr.

Steve Kerr needs to find a way to galvanize the Warriors with Stephen Curry's return seemingly around the corner

Again, this team isn't going to be consistently winning games without Curry in the fold—at least until it's able to replenish its rotation with the returns of Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody along with a trade involving the Kristaps Porzingis contract.

But this team simply can't afford to return to the position it's been in over the past two seasons—spending the final two months of the campaign desperately chasing a Play-In Tournament bid while jeopardizing the health of its veterans. That means that the Warriors need to find a way to stay competitive with Curry out, making his return to the rotation as seamless as possible when it inevitably comes.

In a Western Conference that seems much deeper than it was projected to be before the start of the season, that's become more important than ever.

And Golden State had a chance to build some serious momentum in that direction in that Portland matchup. Curry has been ruled out at least until after the game against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, but earning three straight wins—after a dominant defensive performance against the Boston Celtics and a strong offensive outing against the Sacramento Kings—would've given them a bit of a cushion to see the remainder of his absence out.

That Portland game was winnable. The Trail Blazers shot just 36.4% from the field in the second half, and while the Warriors never gained control of the glass on either end of the floor, they did enough from beyond the arc to at least make the game semi-competitive by the end. And while it's not a surprise that the Warriors struggled to keep up with the Trail Blazers' length and athleticism on the road, even a marginally more competitive start on the defensive end likely would've given them a path to a victory.

It wasn't all discouraging, especially if you ignore the first quarter. Yaxel Lendeborg rebounded from a limited first half to post 18 points, seven rebounds, and two assists over the course of the matchup. De'Anthony Melton continued to shoot well from beyond the arc, and Green was able to keep his turnovers to a minimum as the offense found its form later in the game.

But this is part of the reason you bring a veteran coach like Kerr back into the fold—he's someone with the experience and the know-how to consistently prepare and galvanize this team no matter the circumstances they're facing. And to have a repeat of the New Orleans Pelicans game—in which the Warriors scored just 11 points in the fourth quarter—just as the team was starting to carve out some momentum is a major disappointment.

Perhaps it simply comes down to Curry's absence, or perhaps it's baked into the identity of who this team is. But Kerr deserves his fair share of the criticism for that performance as well.