Steve Kerr has crystal clear plan for how his tenure with the Warriors ends

As the Golden State Warriors enter the 2025-26 NBA season, the pressure, both externally and internally, is certainly on for them to compete given the two-year championship window they have set out for themselves with their veteran core's contracts.

However, one central aspect that has largely been forgotten is that head coach Steve Kerr still does not have a contract beyond this season, and, while one would assume he will see out the end of Stephen Curry's career, Anthony Slater of ESPN believes that he intends to end his career on his own terms.

Kerr, across his playing and his coaching career, has had one of the most legendary runs in NBA history, playing both for the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls and coaching the Warriors' dynasty through their historic Curry years. Now, as he nears the end of the journey, it is clear that he wants to continue to be remembered positively.

Steve Kerr will leave the Warriors (and the NBA) on his own terms

On yesterday's episode of The Hoop Collective with Brian Windhorst, Slater spoke on Kerr's approach to the final season(s) of his career: "He is of the belief that this era for the dignitary should end as gracefully as possible... I think he's trying to set an example that this needs to be a very polite farewell."

With Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Al Horford all set with contracts that expire after the end of the 2026-27 season, the end of the current era for the Warriors has a clearly defined date. Each of these players are over the age of 35, and, although some of their careers might continue beyond the end of next season, it is clear that Golden State has two seasons to attempt to grind out one more title run with this core.

For Kerr, however, things are more murky. Will he want to take the team into the dark, post-Curry era rebuild? Will he want to be remembered for any failures or downtrodden years that follow the end of this current championship window?

No matter what, Slater, who has covered Golden State for years and is very familiar with Kerr's thought process, believes that Kerr will want to avoid being fired or receiving significant backlash. He wants to retire with dignity, as any legend of the game should be permitted to do.

Therefore, while it is largely conjecture at this point, it is hard to imagine Kerr extending his coaching career beyond the Warriors, and it is equally difficult to imagine him continuing to take the reins as the Curry era comes to a close.

As sad as this might be, Kerr has undeniably earned the right to close the curtain when he chooses.