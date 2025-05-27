Steve Kerr highlights why the Warriors could still win it all with Jimmy Butler

As the Golden State Warriors attempt to tweak their roster in order to maximize their chances of a championship run within the final years of Stephen Curry's career, almost any deal is on the table for a bold and hungry front office. However, head coach Steve Kerr's recent comments surrounding what he loves about Jimmy Butler's game expresses a deep faith that the coaching staff, and by extension the organization, still maintains in their blockbuster acquisition from this past season.

In an extended interview on the Tom Tolbert Show, Kerr spoke about his realization when Butler arrived to the Warriors, saying, "He's not a great shooter. He's not super athletic. So, I didn't know what impact he would have... Within a game or two, it's like, 'Yeah, this guy is really good.' What he does so special is that he controls the game. There's a vibe — it's like a great quarterback."



While a trade involving Butler could still be on the table, especially if a deal for a superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo arises, Kerr's comments show why Butler is still the player this team needs to contend for a championship.



Playoff Jimmy is still in there- just in a different form

Upon his arrival, Butler's impact on this Golden State team was immense. His ability to score at the rim and simultaneously play solid on-ball and help defense filled seemingly all of the needs of the team at the time, propelling their offense forward and solidifying their defense as one of the best in the league.

Although Butler, 35, struggled to muster the necessary aggression to carry the team on his back in Curry's absence against the Minnesota Timberwolves, his poise and understanding of the game, when coupled with Curry's lethal shooting and hot offensive stretches, could certainly be what it takes to lead the Warriors to a championship under the right circumstances.

In five games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Butler averaged 20.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists. While this was a great effort by other standards, many expected the dominant version of Butler from the Miami Heat's unlikely playoff runs to arrive.

Instead, Butler's game did not mesh ideally with the mass of the roster that Kerr threw onto the court following Curry's injury, and Butler's lack of physicality and aggression prevented him from taking over games in the way that Golden State needed.

Yet, as Kerr highlighted in his recent comments, it was not Butler's aggression or lethal shooting that turned the Warriors' season around in the first place. It was, indeed, his ability to stay composed and let the game come to him, a trait that is vital in any star that wants to play effectively off of the gravity-wielding Curry.

While the Butler that physically dominated in the playoffs for the Miami Heat may be withering with age, the intelligent, poised Butler continues onward in Golden State, giving his team a genuine chance to make another run at a championship if the roster can be properly optimized around him and Curry.