Warriors must place their hopes in Quinten Post at painful crossroads

As the Golden State Warriors attempt to refine their roster this off-season in order to maximize their chances at a championship within their current, two-year window, the team must let their hopes rest on young center Quinten Post despite the painful moves it will require to do so.

With Kevon Looney, 29, being an unrestricted free agent this offseason and Trayce Jackson-Davis, 25, having an uncertain spot within Golden State's rotation, the team must both make a move to acquire a rim-protecting center and give Post the room he needs to grow his offensive game.

Doing so will allow the Warriors the flexibility to overcome Post's defensive deficit while welcoming the 3-point shooting acumen that he provides to the offense. However, the result would be painful, requiring the likely departure of both Looney and Jackson-Davis through trade or free agency.

Quinten Post could be a large part of the future for the Warriors

Post, the 52nd overall pick of Golden State in the 2024 NBA Draft, was elevated to the team's rotation this season after beginning the year in the G League, bringing spacing with his perimeter shooting that the offense desperately needed.

Through 42 games in the regular season, Post averaged 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. However, at a whopping 7-feet tall, Post's defensive acumen was often not where the Warriors needed it to be.

While he took strides throughout the season, this drawback to his game, coupled with his 31.3% 3-point shooting mark in the postseason, limited his minutes in Golden State's playoff run.

Yet, if the rumors prove true, and the Warriors are able to acquire a rim-protecting center to anchor their defense and lift some of the burden off of Draymond Green, the team must also be prepared to give Post a larger role at the expense of Looney and Jackson-Davis.

Jackson-Davis, despite his resurgence towards the end of Golden State's playoff run, was thrust out of the rotation upon Post's arrival, and, despite his offensive dynamism, does not appear to be a suitable starting option for a championship-contending team.

Looney, meanwhile, provides a veteran presence and is evidently trusted by head coach Steve Kerr, yet, even on a veteran minimum contract, his roster spot could be better utilized in order to provide an injection of young talent to the squad.

While, as it stands, Post is not ready to take on a starting role, it has been stated that one of the Warriors' top priorities this summer is adding a starting center, creating a logjam that can only be solved by stripping down the roster's depth at the position. If this is the case, Post should be the one that remains, resulting in a heartbreaking crossroads for Golden State.