Steve Kerr's head-scratching decision costs Warriors in crucial Game 3

In the absence of superstar guard Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has needed to get incredibly creative with his roster in order to contend with the physical and offensively potent Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, his decision to start young center Trayce Jackson-Davis in Game 3, only to play him five minutes in the first quarter, cost the team dearly as they attempted to fight a tough battle on the glass and on defense.

In a game that the Warriors lost, 102-97, even the most minute coaching decision had massive implications for the outcome of the matchup, and now the team must make serious adjustments as they attempt to survive long enough for Curry to return.

The Warriors must make use of their veterans to stay in this series

Trayce Jackson-Davis, 25, saw a major resurgence into the rotation in Game 2 of the series against the Timberwolves. While he began the season as the team's starting center, he was ultimately pushed out of the rotation entirely following the ascension of Quinten Post and the arrival of Jimmy Butler, which further pushed Golden State toward a small-ball lineup.

However, in Game 2, Jackson-Davis saw an extended run, posting 15 points, six rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes on the floor. His potency as a lob threat and a finisher at the rim kept the Minnesota defense honest, helping create space for the team's perimeter shooters.

In Game 3, Jackson-Davis reminded Kerr why he was fell out of the rotation in the first place. He struggled to defend the Timberwolves' physical, driving guards and wings at the rim and immediately lost the battle against Rudy Gobert on the glass.

Ultimately, Kerr turned toward his trusted veteran Kevon Looney, who played 18 minutes on the night and posted four points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Not only does Looney bring a stable and veteran presence on the court in an overwhelmingly scattered and hectic series for the Warriors, but his size also allows him to contend with the Timberwolves on the glass and prevents them from running to the rim freely.

Although Jackson-Davis has reminded the team that he is a rotation-worthy player, creating a temporary conundrum for the coaching staff, it is clear that Kerr must roll with Looney for the remainder of this series.

With Curry out, the team needs to excel defensively in order to capitalize upon Minnesota's streaky and inconsistent offense.

Although Looney provides little to no offensive contribution, Golden State must bite the bullet and hope for elevated performances from players like Butler, Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield in order to stand a chance in this series.