The only way that Jonathan Kuminga re-signs with the Warriors revealed

As the Golden State Warriors continue their offseason, the lingering Jonathan Kuminga situation has cast a shadow over any potential moves they might have made to this point.

However, while multiple sign-and-trades to bring back value to the roster have been floated this offseason, the best option, as of now, could be to bring Kuminga back on a short-term, tradeable deal that could allow him to be moved mid-season.

Given the cold market on restricted free agents this offseason, this could give Kuminga one more chance to showcase his potential to other teams, but it could come with a heavy cost to both the player and the organization.

Jonathan Kuminga's predicament could receive a short-term solution

Kuminga, who is a restricted free agent this offseason for the first time in his career, has publicly sought a larger role and a longer runway to live out what he feels is his star potential. Yet, head coach Steve Kerr has made it clear that Kuminga does not fit neatly into Golden State's current roster construction.

Therefore, while it seems like a mutually-agreed upon deal would be the likely scenario, teams' aggressiveness this offseason have been stunted by risk-aversive front offices, and the handful of headliner restricted free agents all remain unsigned.

According to Tim McMahon of ESPN, the Warriors could skirt around this issue by offering Kuminga a deal similar to the one Jalen Green got with the Houston Rockets: a three-year deal with a player option that could easily be traded as soon as possible.

Green's contract, a three-year, $105 million deal, came at a slightly higher figure than what Kuminga could expect. However, as McMahon argues, it was a contract that was designed to be traded from the start, ultimately allowing the Rockets to acquire Kevin Durant.

Therefore, as interest from potential suitors such as the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls evidently cools, Golden State could take a bet that Kuminga's value would rebound throughout the course of this upcoming season.

Yet, in taking that course of action, Kuminga would need to play significant minutes in order to showcase his value.

In a loaded Western Conference, the Warriors have very little room for error during the regular season if they want to grab a playoff spot, and, if Kuminga's fit in the rotation does not iron itself out, this could become highly problematic.

Yet, at the same time, Golden State would be able to bring back to full value of Kuminga's contract in a trade once it becomes trade eligible on December 15, thereby increasing their opportunities of improving their roster through a Kuminga deal.

While it could be a risky move, it might be best one given the options the Warriors have been presented with this offseason.