The Golden State Warriors have their work cut out for them this offseason as they attempt to reconstruct their rotation.

Let's assume both Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton are gone, but Kristaps Porzingis returns on a cheaper deal. That leaves the Warriors with six healthy players under guaranteed contracts for next season— Porzingis, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Brandin Podziemski, Will Richard, and Gui Santos. Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are both expected to miss large portions of next season as they rehab their respective injuries.

Needless to say, Golden State will need to add some depth this offseason if they want to survive the first half of the regular season, let alone contend for a championship. Their financial situation, though not as tight as it's been in recent years, is still somewhat discouraging.

If Green picks up his player option, the Warriors will be left with about $27 million between them and the first apron before adding a single player to the roster.

Thankfully, an ideal depth addition could soon be coming to the market, and he certainly won't break the bank for Golden State. Kenrich Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder has a team option on his contract, and it's highly likely the reigning champs decide to move on from him this offseason.

Kenrich Williams could be a strong pickup for the Warriors, if not the most exciting

As frustrating and unexciting as this approach can be at times, the Warriors will need to add reliable, veteran players with winning experience to their roster. Williams has been a limited scorer throughout his eight NBA seasons, but he certainly embodies all of those qualities.

Through 56 games with the Thunder this season, Williams averaged 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on a diet of just 15.3 minutes per game. He's still an effective rebounder and a versatile defender, and he's someone the Warriors could use to complement the budding Gui Santos in the frontcourt when the team is fully healthy.

His time in Oklahoma City is likely coming to an end not solely because of the sheer depth of their rotation, but because of the looming financial restrictions they'll face.

Extensions for Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren will kick in this offseason, and all three of Lu Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Kenrich Williams have team options on their contracts. Out of the three, Williams represents the easiest cost-cutting measure.

His last contract came in at four years and $27 million, but if Golden State is able to grab him on a shorter deal around a $4-5 million annual value, Williams could certainly be a solid addition to their rotation.