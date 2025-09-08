Warriors already have Al Horford's role decided if latest rumors are true

As the Golden State Warriors approach the 2025-26 NBA season, there are a number of lingering questions regarding the construction of their roster, primarily as a result of their lack of a resolution to their stand-off with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.

Yet, according to NBA Insider Jake Fischer, one thing that is almost certain is that Horford will be with the team at the start of the season and that he will likely take on their starting center role.

While it remains to be seen what the exact terms of Horford's contract will be, it is incredibly likely that he will play a huge role for the Warriors this season as they attempt to propel themselves into contention.

Al Horford will be the starting center for the Warriors next season

As the offseason opened, Golden State had multiple needs that they had to address: most notably their lack of a capable defensive center.

While they have seven-footer Quinten Post on the roster, his slow-footedness and underdeveloped rebounding game made him difficult to play in clutch situations and against bigger opposing teams. This was most clearly evidenced in the playoffs against the Houston Rockets, as players like Alperen Sengun, Steven Adams and Jabari Smith Jr. absolutely bodied the Warriors on the offensive and defensive glass.

Horford, at 39 years old, still represents a viable solution for Golden State, having started 43 games for Boston last season while averaging nine points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Now, Fischer has noted that the Warriors, along with the rest of the league, as though the plan is for Horford to be a part of the team's starting lineup at the start of the season: "It's not necessarily a done deal, but the whole league and the Golden State Warriors in particular are absolutely moving and operating as if Horford will be with the [team] and potentially their starting center. I think that's part of the plan."

While adding a 39-year-old center will mean that four of the team's starters will be over the age of 35, Golden State frankly did not have any better options this offseason. Players such as Brook Lopez and Myles Turner came off the board almost immediately, and, apart from those two players, mostly depth pieces were available at the position this offseason.

Therefore, Horford represents an ideal, temporary solution for the Warriors. With an offense that centers around Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, he will not be asked to score at an unreasonable clip, and, if he is able to rebound well and help anchor the team's defense on the interior, he could make a massive difference in the team's starting lineup.