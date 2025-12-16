Warriors already have crystal clear trade deadline plan

The Golden State Warriors knew that when they re-signed Jonathan Kuminga over the summer, a trade was in the near future. Kuminga knew it, too. It's Dec. 15, the official start of trade season, but a Kuminga trade can't happen until Jan. 15. When that date arrives, ESPN's Bobby Marks thinks that the team should trade Kuminga for a "starting-caliber center or additional frontcourt help."

The chances are that you, a fan who is reading this right now, think the same. The Warriors thought they did themselves a massive favor over the offseason when they (finally) signed Al Horford, but he hasn't lived up to expectations, not even the ones set for a 39-year-old. Golden State needs more than Quinten Post to make a championship run.

Kuminga has a trade-friendly contract, which, again, was by design. He is making $22.5 million this season and has a $24.3 million club option for next season.

The writing has been on the wall that a trade would happen, but at the beginning of the season, it seemed like maybe he'd be a plus for the Warriors this season. You know how that turned out. Hey, it was fun while it lasted, at least.

Warriors need to trade Kuminga for frontcourt help

Golden State is 13-14, eighth in the West, four and a half games back from No. 6 Minnesota. The Warriors, like a few other teams, have to be thankful that the Clippers and Mavericks' seasons haven't gone to plan. The West isn't nearly as gruesome as everyone thought it'd be.

The front office needs to take advantage of that by making another pre-deadline splash. It doesn't need to be as big as the Jimmy Butler trade (and it won't be), but Golden State needs to bring in another big man as a reinforcement.

Who might that be?

As NBA insider Jake Fischer pointed out, Kuminga's salary could help the Warriors land Myles Turner, a center they've had their eye on for a few years. The Bucks haven't made Turner available, but given how their season is going, it wouldn't be surprising if they did. Turner's status will be determined by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who hasn't requested a trade (yet).

Golden State has some time to determine the exact route it should take, which could be a good or bad thing, depending on what happens over the next few weeks until Kuminga is available. Trade action shouldn't get too crazy before then, if at all.

One thing we do know is that Kuminga will be on the way out between Jan. 15 and Feb. 5.