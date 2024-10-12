Warriors already announce important lineup change after victory over Kings
Having experimented with three different starting lineups in as many games, it's expected that Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will try and find some normality over the remaining three preseason outings
Kerr went to his most bizarre lineup on Friday against the Sacramento Kings, starting Moses Moody, Gary Payton II and Kyle Anderson alongside veterans Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Neither Payton or Anderson are expected to be starting candidates come the start of the regular season, and Moody is also unlikely to be a starter once Andrew Wiggins returns from illness.
Steve Kerr has already announced a lineup change for the Warriors ahead of Sunday's game
Three preseason games in and there haven't been any resolute answers on what Golden State's starting lineup will look like for their regular season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 23.
However, Kerr did provide a strong indication after Friday's victory over the Kings, confirming that Jonathan Kuminga will return to the starting lineup for Sunday's fourth preseason game against the Detroit Pistons.
Kuminga's move to the bench was particularly notable given he'd been one of the Warriors best in Wednesday's 122-112 win over the Kings. The 22-year-old had 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting, showcasing his improved jump-shot by going 4-of-7 from three-point range.
The move to the bench didn't effect Kuminga on Friday, with the former seventh overall pick recording 19 points on just eight shots in 27 minutes during Golden State's come-from-behind 109-106 victory.
Having regularly spoken about his desire to play at small forward, Kuminga is putting his best foot forward in that regard with another impressive shooting display on Friday. The fourth-year forward knocked down three of his four three-point attempts, including a pair that came off the dribble.
Kuminga is now averaging 14 points through the first three preseason games, having shot 51.9% from the floor and 53.8% from three-point range. He got to the charity stripe on 10 occasions on Friday against the Kings, but has only made 50% of his free-throw attempts across the preseason to date.
Kerr confirmed that Wiggins will miss a fourth-straight game on Sunday, leaving an interesting dynamic should the 2022 All-Star return over the final two preseason games. Kuminga is certainly making a statement in the meantime though, and will get another opportunity to do as a starter against a Pistons team who claimed a surprising 18-point win in Phoenix on Friday.