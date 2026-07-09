Warriors are only ramping up the pressure on Yaxel Lendeborg with silent offseason

The Golden State Warriors have, understandably, had a relatively silent offseason as they await the decision of LeBron James.

As of now, they only have 10 of their 15 roster spots filled. One of those will eventually be occupied by Draymond Green, who declined his player option presumably with the intention of re-signing at a cheaper number for the next two seasons. Perhaps one will be filled by James.

But the Warriors are in a position where, even if they bring James in and move the contract of someone like Moses Moody to accomodate his salary number, the weight of this season will fall on the shoulders of their non-stars. Players like Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, and Brandin Podziemski will each need to carry a heavy burden, especially when Stephen Curry and Green need to miss time.

This fact, however, also places a glaring spotlight on Yaxel Lendeborg: the Warriors' recent first-round selection in the 2026 NBA Draft. As league-ready as Lendeborg seems, placing such a heavy load on a rookie always leaves room for disaster.

Yaxel Lendeborg is ready to take on a major role for the Warriors, but how much opportunity are they willing to saddle him with?

Lendeborg, at age 24, was one of the most league-ready prospects in this year's Draft. He just rounded off an excellent season en route to a national championship with the University of Michigan, averaging 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. He has a polished offensive package, defined by both his perimeter shot and his smooth interior touch, and he's one of the most agile and formidable defenders from this entire rookie class.

In short, he was always the type of prospect any team would've been comfortable granting an immediate role to.

But as we approach the end of Curry's career, the urgency has never been higher to, at the very least, field a competitive roster. If James ultimately doesn't come to Golden State, Lendeborg could very well be left with a starting frontcourt role on a team that has the ostensible goal of championship contention.

There's not very many rookies that have been saddled with that burden and met those expectations.

As the Warriors await James' decision, moreover, much of the league has moved on around them, and their free-agent options have gotten even slimmer. Quinten Post, for example, departed to the Memphis Grizzlies on a three-year, $30 million offer sheet, which the Warriors were unable to match because of the deal's implications for their apron status. Apart from Green and James, the rest of the roster spots will need to be filled by players on veteran minimum deals.

Lendeborg, therefore, will not simply be counted upon to be an immediate two-way contributor for the Warriors. He'll need to be a bona-fide offensive option and a major physical force for a team that largely lacks the necessary athleticism in the frontcourt.

Lendeborg can certainly provide Rookie of the Year-caliber play for the Warriors. But as the offseason wears on, the more responsibility Golden State will be asking the rookie to take on only seems to increase.

All the front office can do is hope that Lendeborg is truly prepared.