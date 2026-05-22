The light appears to be dimming on the Golden State Warriors chances of trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason, but that doesn't mean the franchise couldn't still be a quiet winner from a move that now feels inevitable.

Any Antetokounmpo trade is going to be a blockbuster one that involves a myriad of moving parts, meaning the Warriors could still get the opportunity to sneak in and grab a different star or a valuable role player in the process.

Warriors could still be quiet winners from inevitable Giannis trade

With Milwaukee Bucks owner Jimmy Haslam declaring a desire to have Antetokounmpo's future resolved by next month's draft, it's now more likely than ever that the superstar forward will finally depart the franchise after 13 seasons.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported earlier in the month that it's widely believed Antetokounmpo wants to join a true title contender and remain in the Eastern Conference, putting teams like the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks as lead suitors for the 2x MVP -- albeit the latter may become less of an option if they advance to the NBA Finals as expected after taking a 2-0 lead over the Cavaliers in the East Finals.

A trade sending Antetokounmpo to the Celtics would almost assuredly include Jaylen Brown, with a third team potentially able to land the former Finals MVP given that, at nearly 30-years-old, he wouldn't exactly fit Milwaukee's timeline.

Could the Warriors be that third team, potentially sending Jimmy Butler, multiple first-round picks and/or Brandin Podziemski to the Bucks in exchange for Brown who finished sixth in MVP this season?

The LA Clippers and Atlanta Hawks have been floated as possible third teams that would acquire Jaylen Brown in deals where the Boston Celtics acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo, per @HavlicekStoleIt.



“The Bucks [would] get a combination of premium draft picks such as the No. 5 pick… pic.twitter.com/QiBY1taedH — APHoops (@APH00PS) May 21, 2026

Landing Brown would be the ideal scenario for the Warriors, but perhaps there's cheaper options who could also become available. The Miami Heat remain arguably the team most linked to Antetokounmpo, with a package likely centered around Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware and multiple first-round picks.

But what if former Warrior Andrew Wiggins was involved in the trade? He's a player Golden State would likely have interest in a reunion with considering there were murmurs of such a move before the mid-season trade deadline.

Warriors still need to make notable moves this offseason

After being wholly focused on a trade for Antetokounmpo before February's deadline, it seems the Warriors have cooled off the idea of trading for the 31-year-old or any other big-name player for that matter.

But that doesn't mean Golden State shouldn't be exploring multiple moves this summer. This season's roster simply wasn't strong enough to compete in the tough Western Conference, and now they face more challenges with long-term injuries to Butler and Moses Moody.

Perhaps becoming involved as a third team in an Antetokounmpo trade could really benefit the Warriors, even if there'd be a sense of disappointment in not themselves acquiring a player they've coveted for over half a decade.