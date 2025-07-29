Warriors' biggest question mark has challenged future to arrive early

The Golden State Warriors have spent the better part of the past 10 years relying on Kevon Looney for often undervalued contributions. Respected internally and arguably disrespected outside of the Warriors' ecosystem, Looney was a crucial contributor who helped anchor the interior.

With Looney signing with the New Orleans Pelicans earlier in the 2025 offseason, however, the Warriors suddenly have a burning question to answer: Is the current talent at center sufficient?

Looney's minutes decreased over time as Golden State created a committee at center that hasn't placed an emphasis on a specific individual to complement Draymond Green. As such, a gradual progression toward replacing the veteran has admittedly been at play.

The unfortunate reality emerging from the 2025 NBA Playoffs, however, is that the Warriors still haven't found the ideal player to fill Looney's shoes.

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Quinten Post are the current representatives of the Warriors' plan to win without Looney. Both averaged more minutes than Looney during the 2024-25 regular season, thus implying that this problem may already be resolved.

If the postseason proved anything, however, it's that neither Jackson-Davis nor Post were ready to provide the value the Warriors came to expect from Looney during their title-winning years.

Warriors' current centers struggled mightily during 2025 NBA Playoffs

Looney averaged 15.0 minutes per game during the 2024-25 regular season, which trailed Post's 16.3 and Jackson-Davis' 15.6. With just under 32 minutes per game already being played by Jackson-Davis and Post, it stands to reason that they can collaborate to provide ideal value.

Post averaged just 12.2 minutes per game during the playoffs, however, while Jackson-Davis saw a mere 8.9—and the numbers support head coach Steve Kerr's decision.

Golden State was outscored by 15.0 points per 100 possessions when Jackson-Davis was on the court during the 2025 NBA Playoffs. The Warriors' net rating improved to minus-2.0 when he was off the court, thus revealing a massive 13.0-point swing on a per-100-possessions basis.

Golden State was only 1.2 points per 100 possessions better without Post, but his limited playing time and inability to fill the rebounding void at just 7.8 per 36 minutes poses questions.

Thankfully, Jackson-Davis and Post are both still just 25 years of age—thus suggesting their best years are still ahead of them. Unfortunately, the Warriors have left themselves with no margin for error as they prepare for the 2025-26 season.

If Jackson-Davis and Post aren't the answer, and a potential Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade can't yield an ideal return to fortify the position, Kerr will have to lean on the talent currently at his disposal.

Post has offered early reason for intrigue after averaging 17.8 points and 3.8 three-point field goals made per 36 minutes on 40.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc as a rookie. Jackson-Davis, meanwhile, has averaged 16.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.0 blocks per 36 minutes through two seasons.

If the Warriors are going to turn the 2025-26 season into a championship-caliber campaign, however, both Jackson-Davis and Post will need to prove that they can play the type of minutes that have thus far eluded them.