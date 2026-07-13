Warriors' Brandin Podziemski conundrum only continues to get more troubling

As the NBA offseason exits its initial stages, the Golden State Warriors have still been minimally active on the open market.

They re-signed Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and De'Anthony Melton— each of whom will come to play major roles on next year's roster. Yaxel Lendeborg, moreover, looks like an immediately viable contributor, at least based off of his summer league performances.

But even if the Warriors are ultimately able to land LeBron James this offseason, they're left with a distinct conundrum. With the way this roster is constructed, they need as much young, available talent as they can get their hands on. At this stage in the offseason, they're left essentially with cheap, veteran options to fill out the rest of their roster.

That leaves Brandin Podziemski with a clear mandate in 2026-27: step into a major offensive role and become a reliable contributor for a team that desperately needs help in the backcourt. But as Podziemski's extension looms over this offseason, that mandate only makes Golden State's conundrum surrounding his future value more troubling.

Brandin Podziemski is slated for a major role in 2026-27 and beyond— how does that affect his extension price?

Even with the team's stars— including Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler— on the sidelines last season, Podziemski still couldn't find a consistent groove as a primary scorer at the NBA level. Sure, he had his flashes. Across his final 24 games of 2025-26, Podziemski averaged 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting 38% from beyond the arc.

But too often, as has been the case throughout his career, Podziemski looked shaky and unconfident when the defensive pressure was focused upon him. To this point, he has not proved himself as a consistent scorer nor as a reliable shooter on the perimeter or in the mid-range.

That leaves the Warriors with a serious conundrum in attempting to nail down his extension number. Overcommitting to a player of Podziemski's caliber would not only hamper their flexibility through the end of the Curry era but even into the start of the team's inevitable rebuild. If his number comes to more than, say, $23 million annualy, that could prove to be disastrous for the Warriors.

But Podziemski ultimately has leverage here. Even with those stars still on the roster, Podziemski will be asked to play a major role for large chunks of the season, especially when Curry needs to miss time. The Warriors, through their inability to accrue and maintain young talent, have positioned Podziemski as a cornerstone of the roster moving forward, even if he doesn't necessarily deserve that title.

As the offseason wears on, the pressure on Podziemski next season only continues to grow. At this point, Golden State frankly can't afford to do anything other than extend the fourth-year guard

But their position in negotiations only grows less and less enviable as the roster for next season continues to crystallize.