Warriors must capitalize on rival's mistake to maximize free agency

The Golden State Warriors have built a roster that, at the top of the pecking order, has the tools to contend. Fresh off of a trip to the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the trio of Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green appear ready to make a serious run at a title.

If the Warriors are looking to improve their odds of success with a late-summer signing who can make a meaningful impact, then Amir Coffey should be at the top of their list of priorities.

The LA Clippers turned heads earlier this summer when they parted ways with Coffey. The sharpshooting wing had established himself as a reliable contributor during the 2024-25 regular season, but was ultimately left out of the postseason rotation.

It was a surprising decision considering Coffey averaged 24.3 minutes per game and made 72 appearances, including 13 starts, during the regular season.

Fast forward to August and Coffey remains unsigned. A strong case can be made that such a development is a direct result of the polarizing restricted free agency periods that the likes of Josh Giddey, Jonathan Kuminga, and Cam Thomas are enduring, as free agency has effectively been placed on hold until those situations are resolved.

Once the Warriors have figured out how to proceed on the Kuminga front, it would behoove them to add Coffey on a low-risk, high-reward type of contract.

Amir Coffey has the tools to elevate Warriors' second unit.

Coffey finished the 2024-25 regular season averaging 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.4 three-point field goals made per game. Those numbers translate to commendable marks of 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 2.1 three-point field goals made per 36 minutes.

Coffey posted those numbers while shooting at a remarkably efficient clip of .471/.409/.891 and posting an eFG% of .570 that was comfortably above the league average of .543.

One of the driving forces behind Coffey's success was his tremendous efficiency in catch-and-shoot situations. He buried 42.1 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes, which ranked No. 18 in the Association among players who attempted at least 3.0 per game.

It was far from an unexpected development, as Coffey has shot at least 38.9 percent in said situations in three of the past four seasons.

Coffey is by no means a flawless player, as his defensive consistency, ball-handling, and decision-making could stand to improve. What he is, however, is a lights-out shooter who can provide head coach Steve Kerr with options in the event that injuries or resting absences occur.

For a Warriors team that's investing heavily in the hope that Butler will play more than 60 regular season games for just the fourth time since 2017, creating depth will be essential.

The question facing this potential endeavor is whether or not Coffey would be willing to accept the minimum. It's entirely possible that other suitors exist who would be willing to pay more than the Warriors, especially if Golden State successfully acquires Al Horford.

As far as late-stage offseason additions are concerned, however, Coffey would be an absolute steal with a proven track record of shooting with elite efficiency.