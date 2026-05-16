Warriors' dream of signing LeBron James just hit a hard financial reality

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly interested in turning longtime rivals Stephen Curry and LeBron James into teammates. It's a goal the Warriors have maintained for quite some time, but there's a hurdle in their path they won't easily overcome: Financial restriction.

As James heads for unrestricted free agency and the Warriors revisit their interest, an NBA insider has made it clear that not even a "longstanding interest" is enough to guarantee a new partnership.

James, 41, will have much to consider during the 2026 offseason. That includes retirement, returning to the Los Angeles Lakers, and pursuing a future with a different franchise. Golden State is expected to be among the interested parties, but seeing it through will be a challenge on multiple fronts.

According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Warriors have a known and sustained interest in signing James, but will be forced to make an offer within their significant financial limitations.

"The Golden State Warriors, who league sources say have maintained a longstanding interest in bringing James to Northern California, will be severely limited in what they can offer."

James will undoubtedly have a healthy market for his talents if he decides to play another season, but if his goal is to play with Curry, he could be required to accept a pay cut.

Warriors will be "severely limited" in what they can offer LeBron

The Warriors' interest in James is well-known and long-lasting, as they attempted to trade for him at the 2024 NBA trade deadline. The hurdle that's consistently been in their path, however, has been a combination of finances and selling James on their general vision.

The unfortunate reality in 2026 is that, even if James is on board with how the Warriors want to play as a team and utilize him individually, there are clear financial roadblocks.

Curry and Jimmy Butler on their own will combine to make more than $119 million in 2026-27. Draymond Green, meanwhile, has a $27,678,571 player option. Moses Moody will receive $12.5 million. Each of those contracts could prove prohibitive on multiple fronts.

For instance: Golden State owes more than $69 million combined to Butler, who's recovering from a torn ACL, and Moody, who's hoping to bounce back from a left patellar tendon tear. It's possible that neither will return by the start of the 2026-27 season.

Warriors' injuries, salary structure make a sign-and-trade challenging

With two massive injuries and salaries to go with them, the Warriors are in need of rather drastic roster improvements all around. They need to compensate for two of their most prominently featured wings' potential absences and make improvements to a rotation that already appeared insufficient.

For as brilliant of a player as he is, simply signing James may not prove sufficient to the cause of making a return to the realm of the contenders.

Thankfully, a sign-and-trade is an option the Warriors can pursue to help navigate some of this uncertainty. The question that one can't help but ask, however, is how they'd hope to match a considerable salary for James with only a select few salaries that can help them get there—and injuries to two of the players who qualify.

There are intelligent individuals who are paid for the very reason of navigating these type of murky waters, but the Warriors' dream of signing James may ultimately be derailed by finances alone.