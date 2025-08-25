Warriors fan favorite is the big winner of Jonathan Kuminga disaster

As the Golden State Warriors seek to resolve the ongoing Jonathan Kuminga saga, Gui Santos should be taking this opportunity to prove he can step up in his teammate's potential absence. With depth in question and the need for energy and athleticism, Santos can realistically fill the void.

Entering the final season of his current contract, however, time is running out for the 23-year-old to make his case for an increasing in playing time.

Santos has become something of a fan favorite during the limited minutes that he's played. Some are of the belief that he's a Brian Cardinal type of contributor who comes on during garbage time and impresses with his hustle and intensity, while others believe he can be a true rotational asset.

Santos will have a chance to prove which reputation is more in line with his abilities during a 2025-26 season that projects to leave the door open for him to play meaningful minutes.

Kuminga remains a restricted free agent, and there's a realistic outcome in which he returns to the Warriors as a disgruntled player. Furthermore, he was on the receiving end of several healthy scratches during the 2025 NBA Playoffs and could face a similar result in 2025-26.

If that transpires, then Santos could step up and prove that he belongs in Kerr's rotation as a high-energy two-way player with 3-and-D potential.

Gui Santos should have chance to secure big minutes in 2025-26

Santos has earned positive reviews for the energy and intensity that he brings to the court. He's a willing defender, an excellent offensive rebounder, a strong passer, and a capable finisher who has shown signs of being able to stretch the floor.

The question facing Santos, however, is whether or not he can translate what he's done when games are decided to when the Warriors need game-swinging contributions.

Santos' 2024-25 averages translated to marks of 10.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.4 offensive boards, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.6 three-point field goals made per 36 minutes. That type of production could cause a massive swing in reliability from a second unit that has, at times, underwhelmed.

It's admittedly unreasonable to expect Santos to play at a starting-caliber level simply due to an increase in minutes, but perhaps he could become the eighth or ninth player in Kerr's rotation.

Doing so would require him to improve upon his 33.0 percent shooting from beyond the arc in 2024-25. A consistent jump shot would go a long way toward opening doors, especially when one considers that Kuminga's own inefficiency from distance has contributed to his limited usage.

With this in mind, a jump from Santos playing 13.6 minutes per game in 2024-25 to somewhere around 20 in 2025-26 isn't all that unrealistic if he can improve his outside shot.

In that scenario, Santos' energetic defense and well-rounded complementary offense could help elevate the second unit. He's on pace to have the opportunity to play a significant role as one of the few forwards on the roster, and could secure a long-term future with the team with respectable showings.

Santos may not be a household name or a proven commodity in big-minute situations, but the door is open for a fan favorite to become a regular contributor in 2025-26.