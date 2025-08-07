Warriors fans have a new reason to watch EuroBasket closely

As the Golden State Warriors have looked to maximize their roster, numerous options have been floated as solutions for their issues in the paint.

Now, with long-rumored trade target Nikola Vucevic's participation in the FIBA EuroBasket tournament being announced, Warriors' fans will have an additional opportunity to watch a potential acquisition in action.

Although it is highly unlikely that Golden State makes any advances on Vucevic this offseason, his availability next season around the trade deadline is almost guaranteed, and fans should keep a close eye on the veteran center's performance.

Nikola Vucevic could increase his trade value with each strong performance

As the Warriors looked to lift themselves out of the mediocrity that plagued them through much of last season, they entertained trade talks with the Chicago Bulls for Vucevic around the trade deadline last season.

Although these ultimately did not materialize as a result of the team's blockbuster acquisition of star forward Jimmy Butler, rumors re-surfaced this offseason as Vucevic became a potential buyout candidate heading into the final year of his contract.

Nevertheless, those rumors were quickly dispelled as it was made clear that the Bulls' front office intended to keep Vucevic into next season in order to maximize his trade value on an expiring contract.

Vucevic, who will be playing for his native Montenegro in the tournament, still is an incredibly viable center at 34. Although his defensive game has waned as his career has advanced, he still posted impressive offensive numbers last season, averaging 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc.

As he enters the final year of a three-year, $60 million deal with the Bulls, he will likely be a premier trade asset, especially if he is able to cement himself even further as a viable starter going forward.

Although EuroBasket is certainly not on the level of NBA play, a strong performance from Vucevic could turn heads around the league, and continuing that performance through the first half of the regular season could almost guarantee his availability through trade.

While the Warriors have been rumored for much of the offseason to have reached a hand-shake agreement with veteran center Al Horford pending the resolution of the Jonathan Kuminga situation, there are still numerous variables that could leave the team searching for another center.

Therefore, although Golden State's interest in Vucevic has waxed and waned over the past year, fans have good reason to watch his EuroBasket performance closely.