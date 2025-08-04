Horford signing becomes all but certain for the Warriors if surging rumors are true

As the Golden State Warriors have sought a center this offseason, most notably veteran Al Horford, the team has known the dire extent of its need for quite some time.

However, with the news that rumored trade or buyout target Nikola Vucevic will likely remain with the Chicago Bulls until at least the start of the season, the team may have avoided a mistake that could have been disastrous for their chances at contention next season.

While Vucevic once seemed like a solution for Golden State, they now have much clearer options, and acquiring the veteran center would certainly be an unmitigated catastrophe.

Nikola Vucevic is likely to begin next season in Chicago

According to K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network, it is becoming increasingly likely that the Bulls will hang onto Vucevic for trade purposes heading into next season. As Johnson said, "It was speculated that the Bulls could potentially be buying [Vucevic] out... unequivocally that is not happening... The Bulls would love to eventually turn his contract into some assets back, and I do think he will have trade value as we get closer to the [trade deadline]."

Vucevic, who averaged 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season with Chicago, was one of the most heavily rumored trade targets for the Warriors at the deadline last season. However, any potential deal ultimately fell through as a result of the team's blockbuster acquisition of Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat.

Now, this offseason, rumors have surged again surrounding Vucevic, this time as a result of the belief that he could be imminently bought out and become a free agent.

While Golden State would likely not be interested in giving up assets for the veteran center at this point, his availability could have made for a tough decision between the skill-set of Horford and Vucevic.

While Vucevic's stats from last season would point to him being an ideal solution for the Warriors, who desperately need stability in the paint, his defensive questionability and erratic perimeter shot should deter the organization from pursuing him further.

Although he shot 40.2% from beyond the arc last season, there is very little evidence across his career that this is a sustainable number. While his rebounding skills could become highly important, the Warriors cannot afford another non-shooter in the starting lineup, especially at a $20 million price tag.

Therefore, Horford is an undoubtedly better acquisition for the Warriors because he is both proven and dependable, and Vucevic's rumored unavailability may have saved the organization from a dire mistake.