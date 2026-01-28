Warriors fans won't like what Marc Stein said about Trey Murphy III

Besides Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Golden State Warriors' dream trade target is Trey Murphy III. Given that the Pelicans are 12-36, last in the West, you'd think that they'd be open to trading the 25-year-old, but as Marc Stein of The Stein Line reiterated on Monday, New Orleans has "repeatedly insisted" that it will keep Murphy and Herb Jones past the deadline (subscription required).

Rather than get a combination of picks and young players for Murphy, Jones, and even Zion Williamson, the Pelicans are seemingly content with making Yves Missi their top player available before the deadline. That could change in the next nine days, of course, but New Orleans hasn't budged on that stance over the past few weeks.

The truth is that at this point, for the Warriors, acquiring Murphy wouldn't move the needle enough to vault them into the contender category, not after losing Jimmy Butler to a torn ACL. It'd be different if he were still on the floor, but even then, Golden State would face an uphill battle in the West.

The front office believed the team was one piece away, though, and it's no secret the Warriors would love to bring Murphy to the Bay, even now. His defense, shotmaking, and effectiveness without the ball in his hands make him the kind of player the team is looking for.

Pelicans still aren't interested in trading Trey Murphy III

Because Butler is out doesn't mean that Golden State shouldn't, or won't, still try to pursue Murphy, as he'd give the team a better shot to do something this season. He's young, too, so he'd be a great player for the Warriors to have not only in the now as they try to win another title with Steph Curry, but also for the future.

From New Orleans' perspective, selling high on Murphy now is the move it should make, as he's averaging a career-high 22.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game on 48.9% shooting from the field and 37.8% from three (on 8.2 attempts per game). The Pelicans have been on a fast track to nowhere for a few years now, and after selecting Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears in the 2025 draft, they need to do a proper rebuild around those two.

If they made Murphy available, he'd be their most in-demand player. It wouldn't just be the Warriors picking up the phone to try to get him, but they could put together an offer that should at least pique the Pelicans' interest. In all likelihood, it'd cost Golden State at least two first-round picks, if not more.

Still, given how well Murphy would fit in with the Warriors, it'd be a price the front office could be willing to pay, but none of this will matter, at least not leading up to the deadline, if New Orleans continues to choose to hold onto him.