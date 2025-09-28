Warriors finally solve their most glaring weakness with official Al Horford signing

As the Golden State Warriors' offseason has worn on, fans and the organization alike have grown fatigued of the stagnancy that their stand-off with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga has left them in.

Yet, with the news broken by Shams Charania that the Warriors have decided to bypass the Kuminga uncertainty and ink Al Horford to a multi-year contract, fans can now take an deep breath as the team has addressed its glaring weakness.

Towards the end of last season, it became absolutely clear that the team needed to add a center with more veteran experience in order to help anchor their defense and give them additional versatility on offense, and Horford now goes a long way toward solving that need.

The Warriors have finally solidified their signing of veteran center Al Horford

Although there was speculation surrounding various available centers early on in the offseason, it rather quickly became clear that Golden State was targeting Horford, the 39-year-old stretch center who spent his last four seasons with the Boston Celtics.

However. although the two parties showed mutual interest, the Warriors were unable to finalize their negotiations with Horford as a result of the uncertainty surrounding Kuminga's contract. Without knowing what dollar amount they would ultimately carve out with Kuminga, the front office could not be certain what exceptions they would have and potentially be able to apply to Horford.

Now, however, Charania has reported that Horford and Golden State have inked a multi-year deal.

BREAKING: Free agent Al Horford has committed to a multi-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, agent Jason Glushon tells ESPN. After seven of the past nine years in Boston and winning the 2024 title, Horford will enter his 19th NBA season as the Warriors' starting center. pic.twitter.com/xQTv2TjKeF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 28, 2025

While the concrete details of the contract and, most importantly, its length are uncertain as of now, one particular aspect of this news has large implications: the fact that it is a multi-year deal.

The Warrors have a defined two-year championship window based on the remaining contracts of their veteran trio of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler. Horford, likely, is signed for that same period.

However, the fact that Horford will likely get paid around or even above the mid-level exception could have ramifications for the organization's financial flexibility moving into the final years of Curry's career.

Yet, given the interest from other teams that Horford garnered this offseason, it is likely that one of the separating factors for him to be willing to hold out for Golden State was the fact that they were willing to give the 39-year-old a contract in excess of one year.

Therefore, while the Horford signing signifies a major addition for this team, it remains to be seen what consequences the final terms of the contract will have upon their roster now and moving forward.