Warriors' first move of the offseason has become crystal clear

It's going to be a big offseason for the Golden State Warriors. They're going to have to make some changes if they believe this current core can still bring home a championship, and the first move they should be looking to make is dealing their 41st overall pick in the NBA Draft in a package that will get them a serviceable center in return.

Not many who have watched this team are going to question that this is their biggest need as of right now. Stability in the middle is needed, and making a draft night trade to acquire an established center who can help in a playoff setting is the simplest path toward fixing this crucial issue, and allowing the Warriors to continue taking the next steps toward upgrading their roster.

Over the years, we have routinely seen Golden State go about roster construction with the concept of lineup versatility at the forefront of their thought process. Prioritizing more complete skillsets and strong shooting power has been the name of the game for the Warriors during much of the Stephen Curry era.

And in large part, that has obviously worked. It won this organization four championships. But if we consider the position this team is currently in, perhaps it would be best to pivot and embrace a new (old) way of doing things.

The Warriors should try to trade their 41st pick for a center

Just look at the Warriors' current center rotation. Ever since it became clear that James Wiseman wasn't going to work in the Bay Area, Golden State has been very thin at the center position. Kevon Looney and Draymond Green are both getting older, and a lack of size and physicality on the interior has been a constant struggle for this team.

The idea of Golden State trading away one second round selection may seem like a minor move in a vacuum, but it's really a pretty valuable commodity for a team that has limited assets and an expensive payroll. In a best-case scenario, that 41st selection can be attached to a bigger contract in order to net the Warriors a starting-caliber center.

Basically, what making this move would do is allow the Warriors to streamline their offseason plan. If you start with bringing in a good center on draft night, you can then use the remainder of the summer working to improve wing depth and add more capable shooting talent on the perimeter.

With Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green all at least approaching the twilight of their careers, it's not the time to dilly-dally. The Golden State Warriors must act with urgency, and making a decisive move right off the bat to begin the offseason would remind everyone just how serious they are about contending for a championship next season.