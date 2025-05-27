Warriors backup plan at center is becoming crystal clear

The Golden State Warriors, having lacked the size and presence around the rim needed to defeat the super-sized Minnesota Timberwolves, now enter the offseason in search of an addition to their roster who could potentially offset some of these weaknesses. However, in a relatively dry free agent market, veteran center Brook Lopez looks to be the most likely option for the Warriors.

Lopez, 37, was still certainly a productive player with the Milwaukee Bucks this season, averaging 13 points, five rebounds and 1.8 assists through 80 games, but his age and lack of mobility also started to wear heavily on his effectiveness throughout the season.

While Golden State indeed desperately needs to make a change at the center position in order to avoid relying yet again on the under-sized Draymond Green, Lopez is not the ideal option. Yet, as the offseason continues, it is slowly becoming clearer that he might be their only option.

Brook Lopez might be the Warriors' last resort

Kevin Pelton, in his free agent rankings for ESPN, wrote that Lopez's two current possible fits include the Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans.

While the Pelicans, if they were trying to continue to build around the oft-injured Zion Williamson, would need to bring in another piece to complete their frontcourt offensively, Golden State primarily needs a player whose size can help clog up the paint and lift some of the defensive burden off of Green while maintaining offensive productivity.

However, the free agent market for big men this offseason is incredibly thin. In Pelton's first four tiers of free agents, there are only three centers: Lopez, Myles Turner and Al Horford.

Turner, following the Indiana Pacers' unlikely run back to the Eastern Conference Finals, will likely be returning to Indiana at all possible costs for the franchise, eliminating any possibility of the Warriors pursuing the star. Horford and Lopez, meanwhile, are ages 39 and 37, respectively, making them non-ideal targets for the aging Golden State squad.

The Warriors, however, have a massive asset on their hands this offseason, the potential sign-and-trade value of young forward Jonathan Kuminga, and could leverage that to potentially make a move for a center that would otherwise not be available.

Failing this, it is becoming more and more certain that they will need to pivot toward Lopez, who will likely earn a contract around the mid-level exception if he does not stay in Milwaukee.

Lopez still shot 37.3% from 3-point range this season and could be a solid addition to this Golden State squad. However, the franchise should exhaust all other options, especially in regards to a deal involving Kuminga, before they resign themselves to such a fate.