Warriors get painfully close to ideal Stephen Curry pairing in latest NBA mock draft

The Golden State Warriors could certainly stand to add a backcourt partner for Stephen Curry this offseason.

Of course, they have needs that might seem more pressing, especially at 11th overall in the 2026 NBA Draft. With Jonathan Kuminga officially gone from the organization and Moses Moody and Jimmy Butler out until at least the middle of next season, it might be tempting to add a forward or a wing as an additional scoring presence on the roster. With the uncertainty surrounding Kristaps Porzingis' and Al Horford's future, a center like Aday Mara might also be appealing in that draft range.

But if the right guard falls outside of the top-10, the Warriors will be presented with a difficult decision. In Bleacher Report's recent mock draft, Kingston Flemings out of Houston drops as far as 10th overall to Milwaukee Bucks.

At the end of the day, it is just a mock draft, and the actual order will likely play out very differently. But Flemings' position is notable because it's not entirely removed from reality.

There's a real chance Flemings is available at Golden State's draft slot, and the Warriors would need to seriously consider selecting him if things play out that way.

Kingston Flemings would be a perfect partner for Stephen Curry if he falls outside the top-10

Flemings, for the most part, is considered a consensus top-10 prospect in this draft class. Across 37 games as a freshman at the University of Houston, he averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while shooting 38.7% from 3-point range. He's a do-it-all guard with strong playmaking, three-leveling scoring, and defensive upside.

While Flemings would be a perfect fit for the Warriors, however, he might not be the preferred prospect for many teams in the late lottery. His measurements weren't especially impressive at the Combine, and he still has some questions to answer regarding his defensive abilities at the next level.

This Draft is also deep enough that the lottery could certainly yield some surprises. Brayden Burries, Nate Ament, and Yaxel Lendeborg are all prospects who could rise into the top-10, especially if teams like the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks are seeking out additional scoring talent. It would take a string of surprises, but it's not out of the realm of possibility that these players go ahead of Flemings.

There's no world, though, in which the Warriors should attempt to trade up to get a guard. If he's off the board when they select, there will still be plenty of exciting prospects to choose from.

But out of the on-ball guards that could be available in their draft range, Flemings is likely their most optimistic target. If he surprisingly falls outside the top-10, Golden State would need to take a long look at the Houston product.