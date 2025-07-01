Warriors' Giannis Antetokounmpo dream has shockingly been given new life

As the Golden State Warriors entered their offseason, many thought there were only a few manageable targets they could pursue, including a few veteran centers and other players to build out their roster around their current veteran trio.

However, given the recent shocking developments of the Milwaukee Bucks' waiving of Damian Lillard, reports are now coming out that Giannis Antetokounmpo is unhappy with the organization, and the Warriors dream of acquiring the superstar may have new life.

BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is not pleased with the team’s decision to waive Damian Lillard, league sources tell me. pic.twitter.com/NGqJIWRQeq — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2025

Bucks' shocking moves may give Warriors a fresh chance to pursue Giannis

Antetokounmpo, who has spent 12 seasons in Milwaukee, is a bona-fide superstar who, if he were to become available via trade, would be the biggest possible acquisition across the NBA of the last several seasons.

Last season, at age 30, Antetokounmpo averaged an astounding 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists, receiving outside consideration for MVP and further cementing himself as a top three player in the league.

However, the Bucks' brutal defeat in the first round of the playoffs to the Indiana Pacers, coupled with the devastating Achilles injury to 36-year-old Damian Lillard, fueled speculation that Antetokounmpo could demand a trade for a chance to win another championship before the end of his career.

Now, with the Bucks signing Myles Turner to a four-year, $107 million contract, the team was forced to waive Lillard, resulting in reported disgruntlement from Antetokounmpo.

While it is likely the end of Lillard's career, the Bucks' championship window is likely now open again, and it is uncertain whether they would even be willing to move Antetokounmpo.

However, any potential for a superstar of that caliber to be available could give interested teams hope, and multiple teams have reportedly been holding back from larger trades this offseason in hopes that Antetokounmpo could still become available.

While such a move would be incredibly difficult for Golden State to pull of financially, likely involving offloading the contract of recent acquisition Jimmy Butler, acquiring Antetokounmpo through any means necessary would automatically make the team championship favorites.

Moreover, it would extend the team's currently limited two-year championship window, giving Stephen Curry the best possible chance to win another title before the end of his career.

With a dominant offensive force like Antetokounmpo present in the frontcourt, the Warriors could use Curry's off-ball movement even more dynamically than they have in the past, utilizing one of the best weapons in the NBA to their advantage.

If Antetokounmpo is ultimately available, expect almost every team in the NBA to be involved in the sweepstakes. However, Golden State, given recent developments, could now have a budding shot at the superstar.