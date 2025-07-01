Warriors hopes for dream offseason acquisition were destroyed before they even began

As the Golden State Warriors entered free agency, many expected them to be pursuing one of the limited centers available on the market including Al Horford, Deandre Ayton and Brook Lopez.

However, a center many thought would ultimately be unavailable, Myles Turner, has shockingly signed with the Milwaukee Bucks, signaling an opportunity that the Warriors missed before they might even have been aware it existed.

Turner, who signed a monster four-year, $107 million contract with Milwaukee, would have been the ideal fit for the Golden State as a stretch five, yet now the franchise must continue their search for a suitable, starting-caliber center.

Myles Turner was the dream the Warriors didn't even realize was possible

Turner, who had previously been with the Indiana Pacers for over a decade, was widely expected to return to the team despite his unrestricted free agency this offseason.

Last season, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists during the regular season and was an integral piece in leading the Pacers on a trip to the NBA Championship, ultimately falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games.

In a tight market for centers this offseason, the Warriors had extremely limited options to choose from, with mostly aging players being the primary viable options for a contending roster.

However, after the first day of free agency, Turner had not yet signed an extension with the Pacers, leading some to believe that there was an outside chance that Indiana could be hesitant to re-sign the veteran.

Moreover, some, including Sam Quinn of CBS, believed that Golden State could have a shot at Turner were he to be available, especially given the potential for a Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade.

Myles Turner still being out there is odd. They’ve had him forever and they just nearly won a title. What’s up? Are they rethinking their willingness to pay the tax without Haliburton? Are they exploring sign-and-trades? I’ve felt for awhile that Golden State made a lot of sense. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) July 1, 2025

Granted, the financial specifics would have been incredibly complicated in taking on Turner's apparent $26 million annual value, but a deal involving Kuminga would have been a huge boon for the Warriors in being able to manage it.

In the aftermath of the deal, the Milwaukee Bucks have already waived Damian Lillard, who tore his Achilles in his team's series defeat to the Pacers, signalling a desire to compete for another championship around superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Turner could have provided the same thing for the Warriors, with a large frame and a solid perimeter point shot, and, therefore, this could be the missed opportunity of the entire offseason for the franchise, losing the chance to bring in the perfect fit for their roster.