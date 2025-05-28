Warriors will grant Stephen Curry his wish if surging rumors are true

In today's modern NBA, the concept of a starting quality stretch big is no longer uncommon. The four remaining teams in the playoffs each have a proven shooting big man, with Karl-Anthony Towns, Myles Turner, Chet Holmgren and Naz Reid all playing significant roles for their respective teams.

Yet an inability to acquire this type of player has been an ongoing problem for the Golden State Warriors, and one they've really failed to rectify since Stephen Curry became a bonafide superstar over a decade ago.

However, with the Warriors looking to address their center position this offseason, they could be on the precipice of granting Curry the wish of playing alongside a proven veteran starting big man.

The Warriors continue to be linked to Brook Lopez ahead of free agency

Golden State have been linked to a number of floor-spacing centers already since their playoff campaign came to an end, but perhaps none more so than impending unrestricted free agent Brook Lopez.

ESPN's Bobby Marks first floated Lopez as an option shortly after the Warriors were eliminated, while colleague Kevin Pelton has now mentioned Golden State specifically, along with the New Orleans Pelicans, in a recent article looking at the futures of all the key free agents around the league.

Lopez may be on the downside of his career, but he'd be the most reputable stretch five the Warriors have had over the last decade outside the 30 regular season games they got from DeMarcus Cousins in 2019.

With Draymond Green continuing to be limited offensively and not respected from beyond the arc, Golden State have often found themselves sacrificing spacing or size in different lineup combinations.

The Warriors have seldom had a seven-foot shooter, at least not until the second-half of this season when rookie Quinten Post really emerged as a rotation contributor. Yet Post's inexperience and defensive issues leave a concern that the franchise must address if they wish to re-enter championship calculations next season.

Lopez could provide that more experienced, more playoff proven and defensively sturdier version of Post, giving Curry the modern day 3-and-D big that he's really never been able to play alongside. The 37-year-old averaged 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists with the Milwaukee Bucks this season, having shot 37.3% from 3-point range on nearly five attempts per game.

Even if it's not Lopez, it's very likely that the Warriors acquire a stretch five of sorts after also recently being linked to the likes of Kristaps Porzingis, Nikola Vucevic and Myles Turner.