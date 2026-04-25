Warriors' growing Steve Kerr uncertainties may signal the end for Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors will soon have to come to terms with the future of their organization.

As the days go on, it's seeming less and less likely that Steve Kerr returns. Draymond Green said so himself on his podcast. Since the season came to an end, there's been a prevailing feeling among insiders and people close to the organization that, barring a major shift in discussions, Kerr's career could be coming to a close.

If it did, no one could blame him. In his 12 years at the helm in Golden State, Kerr has cemented himself as one of the best coaches in NBA history. With the game rapidly changing and the viability of the current core under serious question, it's more than reasonable for him to step away on his own terms.

Yet if Steve Kerr departs, it leaves the Warriors with a whole new set of existential problems to deal with. be Draymond Green's contract situation will likely be the most pressing, and the most emotionally fraught, among these.

He has a player option for nearly $28 million this offseason. If Golden State is undertaking an organizational reset, his spot on the roster will be less secure than it's ever been.

Moving on from Draymond would be difficult, but it's something the Warriors must explore if Steve Kerr departs

Despite the justified push for Green to earn his 10th nod to the NBA All-Defensive Team, the 14-year veteran just concluded perhaps the worst season of his career on both ends of the court. Across 68 games, he averaged just 8.4 points on 41.8% shooting from the field. His turnover issues decreased as the year went on, but he was just as often a hindrance to the Warriors' offense as he was a major contributor.

Defensively, it's clear Green has lost a step. The unmatched basketball intelligence is still there, and he still has the acumen to make game-changing plays when he's needed (as evidenced by his two steals in the final minutes against the Los Angeles Clippers). But the impact just isn't the same anymore on a game-to-game basis.

Green was vital to Kerr's system, and he was integral to the success the Warriors have found over the last decade. As Green has declined, it's been his importance to Kerr's system that has protected him. But a new coach means sweeping changes will likely be implemented.

Moving Green would be difficult. It would take the perfect situation (and some form of a pay cut) to convince any team to take a swing on him at this point in his career.

But Golden State, whether they want to outwardly admit it or not, already explored this possibility at the trade deadline. If Kerr is gone, there's no earthly reason not to explore it again.