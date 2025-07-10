Warriors have painfully obvious Jonathan Kuminga decision to make

Jonathan Kuminga's future with the Golden State Warriors is still up in the air over a week after free agency officially began. He is one of several restricted free agents who are still waiting to make their next move. The Warriors don't want to let Kuminga walk for nothing, so they could match any offer he gets. However, an amicable breakup is what's best for both sides.

Golden State set a high price for Kuminga in a sign-and-trade, asking for a first-round pick and a promising young player. Sacramento reportedly made an offer for Kuminga, but the Warriors shut it down because it wasn't enough, at least from their perspective.

The Athletic reported that Kuminga would meet face-to-face with potential suitors in Vegas (subscription required) during summer league if a deal hadn't formed. He will also reportedly meet with the Warriors so that both sides can determine the best path forward, which could result in the forward starting in the Bay Area. Las Vegas Summer League starts tomorrow, and Kuminga is still on the RFA market.

Warriors need to let Jonathan Kuminga go, not bring him back

Kuminga wants to find a team where he can play a consistent role, which didn't happen with the Warriors. He was out of the playoff rotation until Steph Curry got hurt. Kuminga had a starting job at the beginning of the 2024-25 season, but he lost it. He started in 10 of the 47 games he played.

No matter how high Joe Lacob is on Kuminga, Golden State shouldn't pay him $20+ million to be in and out of the rotation. Kuminga doesn't want that, either. The 22-year-old wants to prove that he's a starting-caliber player, something that hasn't happened with the Warriors.

Golden State might not get the first-round pick and player it wants in a sign-and-trade, but lowering the asking price would help facilitate Kuminga's much-needed exit. Maybe the Warriors and Jazz will work a deal out, especially after Utah's latest trade. The Jazz sit at the bottom of the West, but Kuminga would get the playing time he's seeking.

Kuminga has potential, but it won't be unlocked in Golden State. It will be bittersweet to see him go, but it's past time. The sooner the Kuminga saga is over, the better, as there is another big move the Warriors still need to make.