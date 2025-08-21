Warriors have painfully obvious solution to Jonathan Kuminga's free agency

As the Golden State Warriors have attempted to come to an agreement on a short-term, tradeable deal with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, the two parties have come to a disagreement over whether the deal will include a team or a player option, effectively leaving them at an impasse that has completely stagnated the team's offseason.

Yet, on the recent episode of the the KOC Show, special guest Wosny Lambre suggested that, by extending the guaranteed money and the years on the deal slightly, the Warriors could avoid disaster by ensuring they do not lose Kuminga to an open market next offseason.

While this framework would not be ideal for Golden State, given their desire for flexibility beyond their current two-year championship window, it could be the preferable alternative to missing out on any return value entirely.

More money and an extra year could be the sweet spot for Jonathan Kuminga

As the offseason has worn on, it has become clear both from Kuminga's statements and the actions of his representation that he seeks, to some extent, to be valued by the Warriors on his next deal. Yet, as the organization has held firm to its offer of two years and $45 million, with a team option after the first year, Kuminga's camp has held out for more favorable terms.

However, as Lambre suggested, "It just makes no sense to pretend that Kuminga leaving next offseason for absolutely nothing wouldn't be a complete disaster. So, to me, [they should] up the offer... make it two years guaranteed, give him his player option on the third..."

Although Golden State has significant leverage given the fact that Kuminga is a restricted free agent and has received no offer sheets from rival organizations, the young forward still maintains his right to accept his qualifying offer of $7.9 million. Doing so would bring Kuminga back next year, but it would effectively guarantee they would lose him in unrestricted free agency the year after.

Moreover, as Lambre goes on to point out, the proposed framework of a two-plus-one contract is markedly similar to that of Jalen Green's: a player who was just moved to the Phoenix Suns in the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal.

If Green's three-year, $105 million is movable so quickly after it was signed, it is quite possible that an increased offer to Kuminga could still do very little to limit the team's flexibility on the trade market down the road.

While such a decision would certainly put further restrictions on the moves the team could make this offseason, perhaps even cutting out one of their supposed handshake deals with veteran free agents, it could be what is necessary to eventually get value in return for their prime trade asset.