Warriors have to pursue an obvious reunion after brutal Jimmy Butler injury

The Golden State Warriors were dealt a terrible blow on Monday night. Even though the team took down the Miami Heat, they may have lost forward Jimmy Butler in the process as he went down with a knee injury.

It's now been confirmed that Butler is out for the season with a torn ACL, dealing a cruel blow to the Warriors and any hope they had of contending for a championship this season. Still, with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green nearing the end of their primes, Golden State can't afford to do nothing.

The Warriors really have no other choice than to try and add another important piece before the deadline, with an obvious reunion that could take place to try and help fill the huge void left by Butler.

Warriors must trade for Andrew Wiggins after Jimmy Butler injury

Ironically, the most logical trade would be with the Miami Heat for Andrew Wiggins who the Warriors dealt to Miami in exchange for Butler last season. Wiggins was tasked with guarding Butler for much of the night on Monday and the two forwards have somewhat similar skillsets.

It was just a few seasons ago that the Warriors won a title thanks in large part to how well Wiggins played as forward that season. He knows what it takes to succeed in Golden State's system and could seamlessly fit right back in.

Wiggins is having a solid season with Miami, shooting 46.6% from the field and over 40% from three which shows his numbers are in a good place. He has also continued to be a solid defender, providing value on both ends of the floor. Even before Butler's injury, Wiggins seemed like a logical trade target and the calls could only grow louder after the veteran star's injury.

Right now, the Heat are barely above .500 and are currently the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. They could still be a Play-In team, but maybe they feel that it would be better to sell at the trade deadline and look to obtain some younger assets.

Maybe the Warriors could put together an appetizing package for Wiggins that would include Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield. Would that be enough for Miami to give up Wiggins? Perhaps Golden State would have to part with some draft capital to get a deal done.

If Butler is out for an extended period, the Warriors can't afford to simply sit on their hands. To have any chance this season they will need to try and replace Butler, with Wiggins making a lot of sense as a two-way forward.