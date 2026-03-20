Warriors have the perfect De'Anthony Melton replacement already on their roster

Despite the many disappointments the Golden State Warriors have faced this season, there have been a number of positive developments as well.

Not least among these has been the resurgence of De'Anthony Melton. Through 38 games, Melton is averaging 13.1 points, three rebounds, and 2.4 assists. After an entire season lost to a torn ACL, seeing him actively resurrect his career has been one of the distinct joys of Golden State's season.

Yet his performance throughout this campaign, and especially since the Warriors lost their two primary options in Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, leaves the team with a serious problem. Melton has a player option this offseason, and he could certainly command a higher price on the market than he's currently slated to make for 2026-27.

If a bidding war ensues, it's very possible Golden State could lose one of their most important contributors. Thankfully, Moses Moody's emergence makes this proposition exponentially less risky.

Moses Moody is finally poised to step into a Melton-esque role in 2026-27

Although the team hasn't found much success recently, Melton's emergence as a real offensive option has been integral to any traction they've maintained. Since Curry's absence began on Feb. 3, Melton has averaged 15.4 points per game, posting five separate 20-point performances in that span.

Moody, meanwhile, was performing just as well (if not better) before he went down with a wrist sprain. Between Feb. 3 and March 2, Moody averaged 15.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. As a lengthy wing, Moody provides a similar defensive skill-set to Melton, and it's clear the advancements in his offensive game are bringing him closer and closer to bona-fide starter territory.

Moody, moreover, shot 39.3% from 3-point range in that span. Melton shot just 28.6%.

Of course it would be ideal to have both Moody and Melton on the roster next season. Although both likely wouldn't start if Draymond Green is still on the team, one could easily slot in as a creator and shot-maker with the bench unit.

But the Warriors also have the matter of Kristaps Porzingis to reckon with this offseason. With just nine players under contract for 2026-27 and $28 million between them and the first apron, Porzingis's extension will need to be handled first— assuming Golden State wants to bring him back.

If bringing Melton back becomes an impossibility, the Warriors therefore have a consolation prize. Moody is under contract at a modest annual value of $12.5 million over the next two seasons.