Warriors have to consider a bold NBA Draft move if Hornets come calling

The Golden State Warriors have one primary mission this offseason— replenish their depth with available talent around Stephen Curry.

This is easier said than done. The Warriors will have more financial flexibility than they've had in recent offseasons, but much of their cap sheet will be determined by the unfolding Draymond Green saga and their willingness to retain Kristaps Porzingis. They have needs, meanwhile, all across their roster they must attempt to address this offseason.

Thankfully, the 11th overall pick should be a major boon in these efforts. This draft class is deep enough that a serious talent will almost certainly fall outside of the top-10, leaving Golden State in prime position to capitalize.

But there's also a world where trading back could be the best option for the Warriors. The Charlotte Hornets, particularly, are in possession of the 15th and 18th overall picks in this year's Draft. If the Hornets have a particular prospect they want to move up for, Golden State could quickly replenish their roster in the middle of the first round.

It's a move they must at least consider as the Draft steadily approaches.

Warriors could add some majorly impactful contributors even at 15th and 18th overall

Of course, the 11th overall pick will yield a better prospect if the Warriors stay put. Yaxel Lendeborg is likely to be available in that range, as is Brayden Burries and possibly even the class's top center, Aday Mara. For Golden State, any of these players would have an immediate role to play in the rotation.

For Charlotte, who are on the cusp of serious playoff contention, targeting a specific prospect in that range could be appealing. It wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for them to take a swing on Mara, although they already have Moussa Diabate and Ryan Kalkbrenner at the position. But even a guard like Burries or a forward like Nate Ament could entice them to make the call to Golden State.

For the Warriors, the 15th and 18th overall picks would be more than a marginal decline in talent. But it's not as though there aren't enviable prospects available in that range as well. Cameron Carr and Christian Anderson Jr. could both be backcourt options, while more sizable presences like Jayden Quaintance and Hannes Steinbach will likely also be available.

What it ultimately comes down to, though, is the Warriors desperate need for more young talent. They currently only have six players under contract for next season (excluding those with player options). Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody will be out until at least the middle of next season.

If Charlotte comes calling, the Warriors simply can't afford to ignore the opportunity to double their first-round capital.