Warriors are hurtling toward a mistake they can’t undo

We're less than a month from the 2026 NBA trade deadline, and the Golden State Warriors must avoid making the mistake of thinking they can be even remotely conservative in their dealings. This front office needs to utilize every piece of draft capital they have to make a meaningful upgrade.

If you're on the fence when it comes to this topic, perhaps you can be persuaded by looking around at some of the other great dynasties in NBA history. Most of them that were successful and maximized the time they had with their once-in-a-lifetime player were forward-thinking and aggressive in using their draft picks to make meaningful upgrades.

They did this because they knew no player they would draft would be the kind of generational talent that the guy they already had on their roster was. Stephen Curry may be well past his peak, but he's still one of the ten greatest players of all-time. Playing it safe and not pushing all your chips to the center of the table would be downright malpractice.

The Warriors need to take a big swing at the deadline

If Golden State gets an offer for an All-Star caliber player, don't concern yourself with nostalgia or worry about the reaction from the fanbase. You do whatever you have to do to get Stephen Curry ring number five. This team as currently constructed cannot come close to winning a championship, and something has to be done.

We’ve already seen what standing pat looks like. A few fun nights, some Steph magic, and then long stretches where the ceiling feels painfully obvious. No more being stuck in the miserable middle. This team needs to look like a dangerous squad by the time the playoffs roll around, not one that "could make a run if things break the right way."

Golden State doesn’t need to talk itself into internal growth or convince itself the answer is waiting at the back end of the draft. It needs established help, and it needs it yesterday. High-level shot creation and dependable two-way play aren’t things you stumble into with late picks, especially when you’re trying to win now. If draft capital is what it takes to fix those problems, make the call.

The Warriors have always been at their best when they make bold and risky decisions instead of hesitating. Steph can still win you playoff games, but he shouldn’t have to carry the entire operation by himself. If Golden State wants this era to end on its own terms, waiting is not an option.