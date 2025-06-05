Warriors ideal free agent target could be imminently available

As the Golden State Warriors attempt to re-tool around their veteran core this offseason, they have stated their interest acquiring a rim-protecting center and a playmaking wing.

Amir Coffey, 27, is a free agent this offseason, and according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, could be departing from the Los Angeles Clippers depending upon his free agent market.

With his stellar defensive impact, and increasing skils at shooting from beyond the arc, he could be a perfect piece to slot into the Warriors' rotation, especially if young wing Moses Moody becomes a necessary trade component this off-season.

Amir Coffey could be exactly what the Warriors need

Coffey, who signed as a two-way contract with the Clippers as an undrafted free agent in 2019, has blossomed into a major piece off the bench for Golden State's foe, averaging 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists on 24.3 minutes per game last season.

More importantly, however, his perimeter shot has taken immense bounds over the past couple of years. While in 2022-23 and 2023-24 he shot 27.5% and 38% from beyond the arc respectively, he shot a remarkable 40.9% in 2024-25, transforming himself into the type of effective 3-and-D wing that all contending teams cherish.

While he struggled to perform in the Clippers' seven game defeat to the Denver Nuggets in the first round, shooting just 27.3% from deep, there is likely to be interest in his services on the market, and the Warriors might be able to bring Coffey in at a discount relative to players with similar impact.

Coffey's last contract was only for three years and $11 million, meaning that he is line for a pay raise this offseason. However, if he can continue to shoot at the clip he did this past season, even double his current salary would be well worth his impact on a team that desperately needs shooters that can perform off the bench.

Coffey would present a relatively enhanced version of Moody's game, who oscillated in and out of Golden State's starting line-up last year and brought a defensive boost to the team.

However, Moody struggled heavily in the postseason, scoring only 18 points across the five games of the series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, leaving doubt in his viability as a consistent performer moving forward.

Were Moody to be included as a valuable young piece, perhaps in a Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade, to bring back a significant player to the Warriors, Coffey could be an interesting piece to pursue for the Warriors as they attempt to solidify their rotation.